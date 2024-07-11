Spring/Summer 25 Ready-To-Wear: Projected Trends and Key Items

Elevated Everyday Wear

It might seem as if we cycle through fashion trends at an alarming rate. Especially when viewed through the lens of social media. However, it is important to distinguish between macro and micro trends. Macro trends are influenced by factors in society and the environment and can last for years or even decades. There is a trickle down effect that impacts each fashion season. With women’s garment shapes staying mostly the same year after year, the devil, as they say, is in the details. In a few months, the ready-to-wear runway shows commence but the buying season for SS25 is already well underway. In preparation, we can look at four important seasonal themes and the key styles in each. In a time of political and environmental turmoil, both in The USA and Europe, the consumer will be looking to fashions that provide the comfort of tradition or the excitement of escapism, among other qualities.

As working women return to the office, there is a desire to look more groomed. This trend has evolved from the macro trend of modern minimalism which began in the ‘nineties with the emergence of Prada. It’s the 2025 version of ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘stealth wealth,’ featuring tailored separates and elegant knitwear, often in neutral or tinted neutral tones with pops of bright color.

The Updated Twin Set

Fendi SS24 Twin Set Credits: Fendi SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Inspiration: Fendi SS24

The updated twin set features a fine-gauge knit cardigan with a matching knit tank top replacing the more usual shell. It can be styled with a variety of pants or a mid-length pencil skirt.

The Fitted Blazer

Gucci SS24 Fitted Blazer Credits: Gucci SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Long line Vest

Hermes SS24 Long Line Vest Credits: Hermes SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Bermuda Short

3.1 Phillip Lim Bermuda Shorts Credits: 3.1 Phillip Lim/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Short Trench

Michael Kors SS24 Trench Coat Credits: Michael Kors SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dark Decadence

Inspiration: Gucci SS24Alongside looser fit jackets, look for more fitted D.B. blazers. This one was shown in a tinted neutral tone and has a shawl collar. It can be styled with matching short shorts or pants with a slender leg.Inspiration: Hermès SS24Look for maxi length vests to match with high-rise overlong full-leg pants. This version was shown in a tinted neutral.Inspiration: 3.1 Phillip Lim SS24Bermuda shorts continue to trend as they are versatile enough to style with a number of other garments including knits, polos and shirts. This look was rendered in a pale blue linen blend and shown with a matching loose-fit jacket and white linen shirt.Inspiration: Michael Kors SS24Longer length trench coats have been trending for a number of seasons, so it might be time to try a shorter version, such as this knee-length D.B trench coat in lilac suede with a self-belt.

‘Black is back’ and although SS25 styles will probably be a shade more covered-up than in previous seasons, it won’t be short on glamor. This theme can be traced back to menswear, Saint Laurent’s ‘Le Smoking’ and a fascination with between-the-wars Berlin.

The Leather Dress

Alexander McQueen SS24 Leather Dress Credits: Alexander McQueen SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Tuxedo Vest

Dolce & Gabbana SS24 Tuxedo Vest Credits: Dolce & Gabbana SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Print Column Dress

Carolina Herrera SS24 Floral Dress Credits: Carolina Herrera SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Sequined Evening Suit

Inspiration: Alexander McQueen SS24Black leather or pleather has become a seasonless staple. For SS25,look for strapless tops and dresses. This version was shown on a mid-length column with a large placed rose print.Inspiration: Dolce & Gabbana SS24Since Yves Saint Laurent first introduced ‘Le Smoking’ a.k.a. tuxedos for women, back in 1966, we’ve more often than not seen versions of the look every runway season. In this case, Dolce & Gabbana showed a black DB vest with cutaway shoulders and satin lapels. It can be styled with tuxedo pants, tap pants or hot pants.Inspiration: Carolina Herrera SS24The mid-length column dress will be a key style for the SS25 season. Wes Gordon showed a mid-length column dress in black satin with a purple and green floral print and matching accessories.

Inspiration: Pucci SS24

Another Le Smoking-inspired look: as seen at Pucci, a black sequined jacket with satin lapels and placed prints in contrasting colors was styled with matching pants with side stripes.

The Crochet and Fringed Dress

Alejandra Alonso Rojas SS24 Crochet Dress Credits: Alejandra Alonso Rojas SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A Fine Vintage

Inspiration: Alejandra Alonso Rojas SS24Feathers and fringe continue to check with consumers. For this look, a black crochet dress was embellished with long layered fringes and accessorized with gold metallic strappy sandals.

Since the turn of the century, now almost 25 years ago, looking back at the fashions of bygone eras and re-interpreting them has been a macro trend. Chemena Kamali's first collection for Chloé in FW24 was further evidence that historical romance will be in the air next season.

The Edwardian Blouse

Chloé FW24 Lace Blouse Credits: Chloé FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Antique Lace Dress

Dior SS24 Lace Dress Credits: Dior SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Strapless Full-Skirted Gown

Simone Rocha SS24 Credits: Simone Rocha SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Intimate-Inspired Bralette and Skirt

Ermanno Scervino SS24 Bralet Credits: Ermanno Scervino SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Romantic Print Dress

Zimmermann SS24 Floral Print Dress Credits: Zimmermann SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Weekend Wonders

Inspiration: Chloé FW24At the turn of the twentieth century, ‘Edwardian’ fashion meant following that of The Queen (the wife of Edward VII) involving high necklines and lot of lace trim. Chemena Kamali showed a version and updated it with blue jeans and a chain belt.Inspiration: Dior SS24Expect to see lace items that have been dyed to look antique. An example is this ‘tea-stained’ dress with frilled embellishments shown at Dior.Inspiration: Simone Rocha SS24‘50s inspired styles are trending and this look from Simone Rocha is a great example. She showed a strapless white ankle-length gown with appliquéd details.Inspiration: Ermanno Scervino SS24Intimate apparel items as replacements for more usual tops and bottoms have dominated the runways recently. They can look decadent or sweet like this white cotton bralette with pintucked details and lace trim which was shown with a matching skirt.Inspiration: Zimmermann SS24Mix printed cotton or linen with lace for a romantic summer look. As seen at Zimmermann, a dress with a deep vee in panels of butterfly and floral print cotton and lace was styled with a lace halter-neck top and blue jeans.

‘Sport meets Street,’ is a macro trend that dates back decades. In this iteration, garments are easy to wear, but pack a punch with bright colors or sharp details.

The Ribbed Tank

Ferragamo SS24 Tank Top Credits: Ferragamo SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Knit Romper

Gucci SS24 Knit Rompers Credits: Gucci SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Inspiration: Ferragamo SS24Tank tops have been a runway staple for a few seasons now and show no signs or fading away. In this example a red cotton knit halter-neck with a neutral-toned waist trim was layered over a white cap sleeved tee-shirt.Jumpsuits, onesies and rompers are versatile enough to wear at the pickleball court or to brunch or an afternoon at the museum.

Inspiration: Gucci SS24

Gucci showed a romper in navy pointelle knit with a sporty navy and red rib trim collar and cuffs.

The Shift Dress

Marimekko SS24 Floral Shift Dress Credits: Marimekko SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Bubble Skirt

MSGM SS24 Bubble Hem Mini Skirt Credits: MSGM SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Oversized Blouson Jacket

Undercover SS24 Print Blouson Credits: Undercover SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Inspiration: Marimekko SS24This Jackie O approved iconic sixties style is popular once more. A sleeveless shift dress in a white, pink and orange ‘60s style large placed floral print was shown by MarimekkoInspiration: MSGM SS24Another throwback, this time to the ‘80s, when skirts like the ra-ra and the crinoline took on maximal detail. The bubble hem skirt has been showing up on many runways recently. In this example, a white and pink mini skirt with a bubble hem was styled with an oversized polo knit top in a painterly multi-colored print.Inspiration: Undercover SS24While other tops seem to be shrinking in proportion, blouson jackets become oversized. As shown at Undercover, an oversized blouson jacket with a multi-colored placed print was styled with matching baggy shorts.