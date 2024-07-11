Spring/Summer 25 Ready-To-Wear: Projected Trends and Key Items
Elevated Everyday Wear
As working women return to the office, there is a desire to look more groomed. This trend has evolved from the macro trend of modern minimalism which began in the ‘nineties with the emergence of Prada. It’s the 2025 version of ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘stealth wealth,’ featuring tailored separates and elegant knitwear, often in neutral or tinted neutral tones with pops of bright color.
The Updated Twin SetInspiration: Fendi SS24
The updated twin set features a fine-gauge knit cardigan with a matching knit tank top replacing the more usual shell. It can be styled with a variety of pants or a mid-length pencil skirt.
The Fitted BlazerInspiration: Gucci SS24
Alongside looser fit jackets, look for more fitted D.B. blazers. This one was shown in a tinted neutral tone and has a shawl collar. It can be styled with matching short shorts or pants with a slender leg.
The Long line VestInspiration: Hermès SS24
Look for maxi length vests to match with high-rise overlong full-leg pants. This version was shown in a tinted neutral.
The Bermuda ShortInspiration: 3.1 Phillip Lim SS24
Bermuda shorts continue to trend as they are versatile enough to style with a number of other garments including knits, polos and shirts. This look was rendered in a pale blue linen blend and shown with a matching loose-fit jacket and white linen shirt.
The Short TrenchInspiration: Michael Kors SS24
Longer length trench coats have been trending for a number of seasons, so it might be time to try a shorter version, such as this knee-length D.B trench coat in lilac suede with a self-belt.
Dark Decadence
‘Black is back’ and although SS25 styles will probably be a shade more covered-up than in previous seasons, it won’t be short on glamor. This theme can be traced back to menswear, Saint Laurent’s ‘Le Smoking’ and a fascination with between-the-wars Berlin.
The Leather DressInspiration: Alexander McQueen SS24
Black leather or pleather has become a seasonless staple. For SS25,look for strapless tops and dresses. This version was shown on a mid-length column with a large placed rose print.
The Tuxedo VestInspiration: Dolce & Gabbana SS24
Since Yves Saint Laurent first introduced ‘Le Smoking’ a.k.a. tuxedos for women, back in 1966, we’ve more often than not seen versions of the look every runway season. In this case, Dolce & Gabbana showed a black DB vest with cutaway shoulders and satin lapels. It can be styled with tuxedo pants, tap pants or hot pants.
The Print Column DressInspiration: Carolina Herrera SS24
The mid-length column dress will be a key style for the SS25 season. Wes Gordon showed a mid-length column dress in black satin with a purple and green floral print and matching accessories.
The Sequined Evening Suit
Inspiration: Pucci SS24
Another Le Smoking-inspired look: as seen at Pucci, a black sequined jacket with satin lapels and placed prints in contrasting colors was styled with matching pants with side stripes.
The Crochet and Fringed DressInspiration: Alejandra Alonso Rojas SS24
Feathers and fringe continue to check with consumers. For this look, a black crochet dress was embellished with long layered fringes and accessorized with gold metallic strappy sandals.
A Fine Vintage
Since the turn of the century, now almost 25 years ago, looking back at the fashions of bygone eras and re-interpreting them has been a macro trend. Chemena Kamali's first collection for Chloé in FW24 was further evidence that historical romance will be in the air next season.
The Edwardian BlouseInspiration: Chloé FW24
At the turn of the twentieth century, ‘Edwardian’ fashion meant following that of The Queen (the wife of Edward VII) involving high necklines and lot of lace trim. Chemena Kamali showed a version and updated it with blue jeans and a chain belt.
The Antique Lace DressInspiration: Dior SS24
Expect to see lace items that have been dyed to look antique. An example is this ‘tea-stained’ dress with frilled embellishments shown at Dior.
The Strapless Full-Skirted GownInspiration: Simone Rocha SS24
‘50s inspired styles are trending and this look from Simone Rocha is a great example. She showed a strapless white ankle-length gown with appliquéd details.
The Intimate-Inspired Bralette and SkirtInspiration: Ermanno Scervino SS24
Intimate apparel items as replacements for more usual tops and bottoms have dominated the runways recently. They can look decadent or sweet like this white cotton bralette with pintucked details and lace trim which was shown with a matching skirt.
The Romantic Print DressInspiration: Zimmermann SS24
Mix printed cotton or linen with lace for a romantic summer look. As seen at Zimmermann, a dress with a deep vee in panels of butterfly and floral print cotton and lace was styled with a lace halter-neck top and blue jeans.
Weekend Wonders
‘Sport meets Street,’ is a macro trend that dates back decades. In this iteration, garments are easy to wear, but pack a punch with bright colors or sharp details.
The Ribbed TankInspiration: Ferragamo SS24
Tank tops have been a runway staple for a few seasons now and show no signs or fading away. In this example a red cotton knit halter-neck with a neutral-toned waist trim was layered over a white cap sleeved tee-shirt.
The Knit RomperJumpsuits, onesies and rompers are versatile enough to wear at the pickleball court or to brunch or an afternoon at the museum.
Inspiration: Gucci SS24
Gucci showed a romper in navy pointelle knit with a sporty navy and red rib trim collar and cuffs.
The Shift DressInspiration: Marimekko SS24
This Jackie O approved iconic sixties style is popular once more. A sleeveless shift dress in a white, pink and orange ‘60s style large placed floral print was shown by Marimekko
The Bubble SkirtInspiration: MSGM SS24
Another throwback, this time to the ‘80s, when skirts like the ra-ra and the crinoline took on maximal detail. The bubble hem skirt has been showing up on many runways recently. In this example, a white and pink mini skirt with a bubble hem was styled with an oversized polo knit top in a painterly multi-colored print.
The Oversized Blouson JacketInspiration: Undercover SS24
While other tops seem to be shrinking in proportion, blouson jackets become oversized. As shown at Undercover, an oversized blouson jacket with a multi-colored placed print was styled with matching baggy shorts.