Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae announced as Gucci global brand ambassador
Lee Jung jae, of Squid Game fame, has been announced as Gucci’s newest global brand ambassador.
Also joining the brand as an ambassador is actress Shin Min-a, known for her roles in My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox and A Love To Kill.
Lee Jung jae plays the main character Seong Gi-Hun on the Netflix series Squid Game, and recently attended the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala which was sponsored by Gucci. Currently, he is working on his directorial debut for the upcoming movie Hunt.