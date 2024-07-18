SS25 Key item accessories report: Headgear, belts and ties
The number of micro-trends spawned by social media platforms, including ‘Coastal Grandmother’, ‘Eclectic Grandpa’, ‘Quiet Luxury’ and ‘Tenniscore’ seem endless and somewhat surprisingly long lasting. It also means that any retail assortment will require a wide variety of accessories for the Spring/Summer 25 season. Classic or reworked traditional styles and shapes work best. Here are the key items for sunglasses, belts, headgear and neckwear, inspired by recent runway collections.
Hats and headwearWe only need to review street style stars to see that nothing finishes off a look, like a hat or hair accessory. For SS25 there are a myriad of both in the markets. Here are the most important ones.
Western hatWestern looks will continue to be popular in 2025. For the Roberto Cavalli Resort 2025, Fausto Puglisi accessorized a variety of looks with white felt Stetson hats.
Baseball capBaseball caps with a rounded crown and curved bill have been replacing bucket hats as the favorite street style accessory-du jour. Expect to see them on many runways for SS25. Stella McCartney has been showing them since FW23.
Sun hatAs the world heats up exponentially a sunhat is not only stylish but also essential.Wide-brims work best but can range in shape and size. Those at the FW24 Chanel show were oversized
Oversized headscarfFor his SS24 collection, Richard Quinn showed a headscarf in black and cream matched to a dress in the same floral print.
Romantic hair accessoryWith micro trends such as #balletcore and #blokettecore leading the way, pretty ribbons and other sweet hair accessories are key. In one of her final shows for Chanel, Virginie Viard used floral headpieces to complete several looks
SunglassesLarger sizes of plastic frames are favored for SS25. Cellulose acetate is the material most commonly used as it can be dyed well in a wide variety of colors. The other benefit is that it can be recycled.
AviatorsAt Burberry SS24, designer Daniel Lee showed aviator style sunglasses with thick green plastic frames and arms with silver accents.
Bug EyesAs seen on the streets of Paris, a show attendee wore bug-eye frames in cream-colored plastic.
Cat EyesErmanno Scervino showed vintage-style cat eye frames for SS24 in tortoiseshell plastic.
ShieldsAt the Andreadamo SS24, Andrea Adamo accessorized looks with avant-garde looking shield sunglasses with an off-white plastic frame.
Square ShapedFor SS24, George Lux of Leonard Paris showed square frames in tortoise shell plastic with blue lenses.
BeltsBelts can be a tricky category for store buyers as their popularity with customers depends on that season’s key silhouettes. However, interest in the waist has kept the need for belts in a variety of materials and styles, paramount.
Belt bagIn his SS24 collection Antonio Marras showed how the belt bag can be both functional and stylish: in this case, fully coordinated with a ladylike outfit.
Stretch beltAt Casablanca, Charaf Tajer accessorized sporty looks with elastic stretch belts that had a nostalgic athletic aspect.
Narrow beltAt the SS24 Zimmermann show, a narrow cream-colored patent leather belt with a coated buckle popped from a utilitarian look.
Chain beltAt Patou SS24, Guillaume Henry showed a double strand gold chain belt with hanging medallions.
Fancy buckle beltFor FW24, Elie Saab showed a modern alternative to the Western belt: a narrow leather belt with a metal embellishment was used to accessorize a double denim look,
Ties and neckwearMenswear looks for women have been popular for decades; not surprisingly a tie can be an effective accessory. On the other hand, ladylike styles can also be enhanced with scarves and other neckwear.
Waffle knit tieFor his SS24 collection Ralph Lauren used a dark waffle knit tie to create a contrast to a white cotton eyelet blouse and skirt.
Skinny scarf tieAt Tanner Fletcher SS24, a romantic floral bias-cut slip dress was accessorized with a skinny scarf tie in the same fabric.
Western style bow tieA bow tie with slim hanging tails is also known as a ‘Kentucky Colonel’ tie. Milanese designers Plan C showed a red untied version for SS24 to accessorize a pale blue shorts suit and white shirt.
Kipper tieDesigning for the SS24 80N8 collection, Li Gong showed a traditional British tie style, the kipper. This version was rendered in a yellow printed silk.
NeckerchiefEither tied in front or in back, the neckerchief is usually of cotton or silk. At the FW24 Lacoste show, Pelagia Kolotouros accessorized a black sweatshirt and pleated skirt with a silk neck scarf in a yellow, green, blue and white conversation print.
