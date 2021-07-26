SS22: 8 key menswear trends

Now that the Spring/Summer 2022 menswear shows have come to an end, FashionUnited reflects on the key takeaways from the collections. Keep reading to discover eight of the menswear trends that’ll come in full blast next summer.

Casual tailoring

Brioni Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Brioni.

Traditional tailoring is taking a step back to welcome a more modern version of this classic wardrobe style. Shapes are more relaxed and colours soften, creating low-key suits and pieces that can be mixed and matched for a less formal take on two-piece sets. At Dior, short-style suits came in an oversized cut and were paired with slides and socks; at Tod’s, timeless suit trousers were dressed down with relaxed quilted jackets while at Brioni, cuffs were rolled up and suit jackets were worn with nonchalance on the shoulder.

Prints, prints, prints

Ahluwalia Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Ahluwalia.

Next summer, prints will be mixed with…prints. Whether they come as colourful patchworks or monochromatic all-over patterns, prints will be in full swing. Bethany Williams paired neutral staples like a suit with colourful details - whether it be with delicate embroideries on a jacket or a multicoloured shirt. Ahluwalia opted for a checked sweater and a psychedelic-print bag while Lanvin showcased an all-over blue and orange look topped off with a checked coat.

Dainty jewellery

Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures

We’ve seen more and more jewellery details appear in next summer’s collections, from stacked necklaces to delicate belt ornaments. While some brands opted for a show-off effect, most of them chose dainty pieces that elevate an outfit instead of stealing the show. Dolce & Gabbana presented an oversized suit with layered necklaces on an open silk shirt and Dior chose a total-black look detailed with an elegant brooch and jewel belt peeking through a tailored coat.

Graphic shapes

Burberry Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Burberry.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collections have shown sculptural shapes and graphic cuts that stand out on their own. Trench coats are elevated with bold shoulders and blazers come in exaggerated dimensions. At Burberry, a sleeveless bomber jacket was uplifted with big ribbed trims and Louis Vuitton introduced nipped-in suit jackets outweighed by large shoulders for zaftig proportions that added dimension to the silhouettes.

Colour galore

Etro Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Etro.

Whether it’s in womenswear or in men’s collections, next summer will be bright and bold. Colours are making a grand entrance and will come in all possible shapes and sizes. Louis Vuitton presented an alpine landscape made of lush greens and bright pinks, Canali chose a fuschia total-look while Hermès opted for a cardigan and sweater ensemble in saturated sunset hues.

Elevated sportswear

Fendi Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures.

Sportswear isn’t going anywhere next summer, but it’s getting a polished update. Whether it’s with the help of refined cuts, luxurious fabrics or exaggerated minimalism, sporty pieces reach new heights and mix comfort with refined elegance. Fendi blurred the lines between casual and sporty with relaxed silhouettes paired with structured crossbody messenger bags while A-Cold-Wall* used layers and splashes of colour to lift up technical-inspired pieces.

The slide sandal

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures.

When it comes to footwear, the slip-on - or slide sandal - will be the design of choice for Spring/Summer 2022. They’re easy to wear and offer a casual take on even the most elevated looks, making them essentials to reach for in the warmer months. Dries Van Noten finished off his silhouettes with oversized padded two-strap sandals and JW Anderson chose the classic swimming pool slide to upgrade it with the brand’s colourful moniker. At Dior and Fendi, they came with furry straps for an even cosier look.

Oversized proportions

Wooyoungmi Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Wooyoungmi.

Jackets, shirts, trousers and shorts alike will come in oversized cuts next summer. They’ll both offset skinny-fit pieces and complement exaggerated and bulky proportions. At Lanvin, shorts were cut in an extra-long hem whereas Giorgio Armani presented a loose knee-length option. We’ve seen a breezy maxi shirt at Dior in a monochromatic black and white colour scheme and a pinstripe button-down hitting at the thighs at Dries Van Noten.