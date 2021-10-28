SS22: five denim styles to look out for

For decades now, denim jeans have been a starting point for many designers’ collections. The spring-summer 2022 season is no different - it’ll offer an array of denim styles ranging from understated to over-the-top. FashionUnited has narrowed down the five key trends to keep an eye on.

90s denim

Sleek cuts, extra-long hemlines and stiff fabrics are coming back into our wardrobes. We’ve seen minimalistic designs return, nodding to classic 90s denim - the result is polished and elegant for a look that’s sharp and put-together as seen at Louis Vuitton. It comes with a high rise and slightly loose fit, making it a mainstay in next season’s collections.

Louis Vuitton SS22

Patchwork

Whether they come in a wide leg, cropped or bootcut style, patchwork jeans are everywhere for spring-summer 2022. Coach presented a baggy version with a denim vest while Fendace - Fendi and Versace’s collaboration - showcased patchwork ensembles featuring all-over logos.

Coach 1941 SS22

Embellished and embroidered

Designers often use denim as a practical first layer to build on their creative process, and this season is no different. From delicate embroideries to shiny embellishments, denim comes with unexpected trims. Dolce & Gabbana presented distressed jeans and a matching jacket finished with multicoloured stones.

Dolce & Gabbana SS22

Baggy and oversized

Comfort also comes as a go-to option for spring-summer 2022 - the baggy jeans have been spotted on all catwalks, from Regina Pyo and Molly Goddard to Peter Do and Balenciaga. The latter presented a loose-fitting, distressed grey version detailed with raw hems.

Balenciaga SS22

Y2K era

With 2000s fashion taking over next season’s collections, it’s no surprise denim is getting an update, too. Jeans are low-rise, bootcut and come in mellow colours that range from light green to baby pink. Some are even paired with an oversized belt, like Blumarine’s butterfly version.

Blumarine

All images courtesy of the brands