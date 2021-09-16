SS22 New York Fashion Week overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the Spring Summer 2022 edition of New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week returned from its pandemic hiatus with physical runway shows often held in the great outdoors at locations around the city. In recent years, big names have left New York, taking up residency in Paris and Milan, but several established designers have reengaged with their roots and returned to their home turf, and the event is now fast establishing itself as a platform for exciting, emerging up-and-comers.

Rodarte

Recent collections have seen the Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy intent on dressing the real woman, in a collection meant for movement and presented as a business-meets-nightlife series of pieces. The outdoor location and windy weather showed off billowing dresses, skirts and beaded fringing with large, flowing capes puffing out behind the models, whilst draped dresses and bare feet celebrated the raw beauty of the earth.

Altuzarra

Joseph Altuzarra, another designer returned to the New York schedule and revisited his roots, reviving the shibori dyeing of his spring 2016 collection on separates and dresses layered with bikini tops in the same richly coloured patterns. The difference this time around was the dyeing was done on knits, a growing category for many designers. Merging everyday relatability with magical, hand-rendered touches, garments looked dressy yet unfussy, in tune with how the modern woman wants to dress.

Peter Do

One of the most anticipated collections of NYFW, Peter Do's collection was a tribute to water and fluidity via his work, his family, and his immigrant roots. An exploration of the traditional Vietnamese ao dai, details also came from family snapshots, as seen in the rich, rose-inspired embroideries on the finale pieces. Functionality was key, with a focus on paring back and cutting out the excess. For example, Do's signature four-piece suit now features a lighter-weight separates reflecting the needs of his growing customer base.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Couture Fashion Week Special Report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.