SS22 Paris Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into Paris Fashion Week’s latest edition for Spring Summer 2022.

Paris took the season’s core themes to the next level, as designers maximised their eco-credentials and went to extremes to foster the growing optimism and positive feelings amongst consumers. Creating experiential events sought to reconnect customers with collections and brands and revive the runways as hubs of creativity.

Stella McCartney

The future was mushroom shaped for Stella McCartney as the designer presented her first bag collection made from fungi. Working with the Mylo laboratory, McCartney reworked signature pieces in the leather substitute material. Continuing with the theme, hand-drawn mushroom motifs appeared as a print among a collection of jumpsuits, skirts and dresses with swimsuit-like cuts and softened corsetry structuring.

Balenciaga

Theatrical fun was the order of the day for Demna Gvasalia, who was aiming to bring a smile to fashion faces after a tumultuous time. Huge gowns and oversized tailoring played with proportions whilst sequins, feather boas and gigantic gothic platforms brought glamour and drama to the proceedings. Models and celebrities posed as each other in front of the paparazzi on the red carpet, as Gvasalia explored growing and transitioning the brand from pure fashion to that of an entertainment experience.

Hermes

Rather more calming but equally immersive, the Hermes collection was set against a sunshine-yellow backdrop created by the artist Flora Moscovici, that radiated hope and optimism for the future. Blending comfort with practicality, baggy drawstring trousers, shifts and crop tops were intermingled with artisanal, buttery handled leather pieces and carefully crafted knitwear whilst hammered metallic studs and eyelets alluded to the label’s equestrian heritage.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2021-22 London Fashion Week Special Report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.