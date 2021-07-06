SS22: the 10 key womenswear trends

If the last few seasons have been all about practicality and adaptability, Spring-Summer 2022 will bring on optimism and joy in full swing. More than ever, fashion comes as a reassuring escape from daily life and an antidote to move forward -- the collections being testament to it. FashionUnited dives into the trends not to be missed, shares the key takeaways and highlights the color palette to keep an eye on.

Make it pop

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022

It seems that next year’s trends appear through the lens of bright electric hues. A general regained optimism brings on joyful and colourful props to the collections, making for summer optimism and fancy relaxed styles. From dazzling yellow and shiny orange to fuschia, juicy colours are ever-present. Carolina Herrera opted for a sunny yellow and bubblegum pink, while Coach 1941 added a vivid green to jackets and trousers alike. At Versace, body con dresses in bold glossy hues stole the show. Whether it’s pared-back staples or over-the-top occasionwear, next summer will see a vivid holiday energy.

Gender-free

Balenciaga SS22

Unisex clothes have been creeping into more and more collections over the past few years -- and they’re here to stay. For the Spring-Summer 2022 season, the unisex wardrobe comes with a wearable, timeless approach that revolves around seasonless pieces and the notion of everyday wear. We are looking at pieces that can be mixed and matched endlessly, regardless of genders. Suits, for instance, are slouchier and come with compelling details that catch both women’s and men’s attention. Alberta Ferretti presented a sleek khaki version and Balenciaga opted for an oversized, nipped-in one.

Arts and crafts

Chanel Cruise 2022

Chloé Resort 2022

Whether it is with knitwear, prints or other patterns, creativity is all the rage for Spring-Summer 2022. It comes as a modern evolution of DIY, which mixes unexpected fabrics with details like fringes. Handpainted, handcrafted or custom-made, the season’s collections celebrate a growing interest in upcycling and natural fibres and challenge the imagination. Here too, colourful options make an entrance for a contemporary take on long-established techniques. Chanel and Chloé both embraced the trend for the resort collections.

Creature comforts

Balmain Resort 2022

Loungewear isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. While it may not be our everyday outfit of choice anymore, the trend is here to stay -- updated in sunny, luminous shades. Volume is added and sustainable fabrics take part in the ever-growing trend. Comfort is still important, but style is just as much, so matching sets feature unusual details such as ruched waistbands and generously cut hems. For Spring-Summer 2022, loungewear comes in cuts that are meant to be worn both in and out of the house. A sleek blue and white total-look was spotted at Balmain and Vivetta presented an embroidered ensemble just as covetable.

Fine print

Desquared2 Resort 2022

With colour as the key word for Spring-Summer 2022, it comes as no surprise that prints are not far away. This time, we are looking at confident and bold florals on dresses, beachwear and swimwear as well as modern folk prints that come modernised in large scale all-over appliqués in tops, dresses and accessories. Prints uplift next summer’s wardrobe and stand for hope, positivity and eternal optimism. Dsquared2 used rainbow stripes for its Resort 2022 collection while MSGM and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini showed neon florals.

Work it out

Christian Dior Resort 2022

Just like loungewear, activewear is now part of the everyday wardrobe and is updated with sculptural details and statement pieces that snag attention. Designers have injected playfulness with mood-lifting neon colours and details that create futuristic, tech-inspired pieces. Comfort and versatility are ever-present and the fabrics are slowly shifting to more sustainability, with materials that care for the planet. Sport was an integral part of Dior’s Resort 2022 collection and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini introduced an emerald green total-look mixed with subtle tailoring.

Less is more

Proenza Schouler Resort 2022

Chloé Resort 2022

Despite a shift to a more cheerful wardrobe, minimalism is still a constant in the collections. However, timeless and uncomplicated pieces are now more feminine and come in a softer range of neutrals and bleached, faded colours. Airy pieces are mixed with cutting-edge tailoring while athleisure gains a pared-down aesthetic that’s lightweight and easy to wear. Eudon Choi, Proenza Schouler and Chloé were among the forerunners.

For old times’ sake

Louis Vuitton Resort 2022

Christian Dior Resort 2022

Fashion has always drawn inspiration from the past, but Spring-Summer 2022 sees a particularly interesting mix of decades and centuries. Whether it’s Regency-inspired details or goddesses’ dresses, collections are an ode to femininity and romance. Traditional pieces from all eras are reworked for the modern day and feature cardigans, bishop sleeves and the ever-present corset top. We’ve seen Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Dior paying tribute to times long gone.

Out and about

Balmain Resort 2022

The fashion industry is slowly shifting to a more eco-conscious, sustainable future and with it comes a growing desire for nature and the environment. Brands present collections that work well with the elements and are made of functional pieces created specifically for the outdoors. Puffer coats, utility trousers and lug sole boots enter everyday wear and make for practicality in style. Balmain, Coach 1941 and Alberta Ferretti led the way for Spring-Summer 2022.

Orchid pink

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2022

The orchid flower’s bright, intense fuschia is Spring-Summer 2022’s colour of choice. Trend forecasting agency WGSN and color system Coloro voted the hue one of the leading colours for next summer and it transpires in the collections. Seen at Max Mara, Oscar de la Renta and MSGM, the flower’s intense energy and positivity shine through occasionwear, swimwear and everything in between. The saturated magenta stands out on its own and works well as a real mood booster.

All images: Catwalk Pictures