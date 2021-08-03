SS22: the 5 trends not to miss

The resort and spring-summer 2022 collections have showcased a large amount of trends that are worth keeping an eye on. Whether it’s fabrics, cuts, colours or entire silhouettes, there are endless options to consider - and hunting them down can be overwhelming. FashionUnited has narrowed down the five key takeaways from both the menswear and womenswear runways.

Bright hues

Etro Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Etro.

Vibrant colours, bold hues and dynamic prints have been spotted all throughout the resort and spring-summer collections. Many trends appear through the spectrum of daring shades, as they’ll be a constant next summer. Timeless wardrobe colours have been updated in over-saturated hues and come in monochromatic looks and all-over prints that catch the eye. In the resort collections, we’ve seen Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta display dramatic volumes in vivid greens, yellows and pinks. In menswear, Etro has showcased many tonal silhouettes that made for a dazzling look and A-Cold-Wall* infused endless pops of colours he paired with neutrals.

Party-ready

Carolina Herrera Resort 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

Now that going out is an option again, designers have worked on developing dressier looks that play with shimmering fabrics, audacious cuts and over-the-top details. We’ve seen both embellished floor-length gowns and daring mini dresses steal the show in women’s collections while in menswear, shiny suits and jewel-encrusted pieces were all the rage. Dolce & Gabbana presented suits for men paired with silk shirts and oversized pieces of jewellery. In womenswear, N°21 showcased a glittering neon sequin mini dress. The fashion industry sends a message that’s crystal clear: it’s time to party again.

Arts and crafts

Chloé Resort 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures.

A return to handmade and one-of-a-kind pieces of clothing has been noticed for the spring summer 2022. DIY doesn’t seem to be the answer though, as collections presented expertfully crafted looks that pack a punch. In the womenswear collections, we’ve seen Dsquared2 present colourful mix-and-matched knits and Chloé introduce neutral wardrobe essentials highlighted by fringes and handmade details on clothes and accessories alike. In the men’s collections, an oversized cardigan knitted in patchwork was spotted at Acne Studios and Bethany Williams showed a multicoloured coat finished with fringes in tan and brown tones.

Shapewear and bodycon

Balmain Resort 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures.

Fitted cuts and stretchy fabrics made for a large part of the Spring Summer 2022 catwalks. Whether it’s with sheer materials or thicker handles, next summer’s silhouettes will highlight shapes with a large array of body conscious pieces. Men’s collections focused on fitted ribbed tank tops, tights layered with shorts and shrunken cardigans whereas women’s shows offered mini ruched dresses, crop tops and second-skin jumpsuits. Designers have brought back a 90’s bodycon inspiration, yet this time it’s through a shapewear perspective that’s very 2022.

Refined sportswear

Fendi Spring/Summer 2022. Photo credit: Catwalk Pictures.

Sportswear has been a mainstay in both women’s and men’s wear over the last decade, but 2022 welcomes a newer, more sophisticated version of this everlasting trend. Cuts are simplified, fabrics are elevated and styles are office-appropriate. A pared-back look with a structured crossbody bag slunk down the runway at Fendi men and Courrèges mixed tech-jersey tops with impeccably tailored coats. In women’s collections, we’ve seen Burberry blending retro-inspired sportswear silhouettes with crisp button-downs while Max Mara presented relaxed and sporty cuts in elegant neutrals.