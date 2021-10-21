SS22 trends: the power of yellow

Although spring-summer 2022’s star colours range from deep ocean blue to soft mango, we’ve specifically spotted yellow as next year’s colour of choice. It has taken over endless collections and is used for a large array of styles - minimalist outfits, feminine details or textured fabrics all come in this summery shade that lifts up spirits. After months of dullness and negativity, the most recent collections have bet on joy, playfulness and positivity. There’s an enthusiasm that’s highly visible on the runway and yellow certainly is the right colour to keep doing so.

Alexander McQueen SS22; Alexandre Vauthier SS22; Max Mara SS22

From saturated hues to pale shades, yellow runs the gamut for spring-summer 2022. Pantone’s ‘Popcorn’ is a mellow, buttery yellow that’s been selected as one of the agency’s SS22 fashion colours. We’ve seen it with Alexander McQueen’s tulle galore - Sarah Burton showcased a sleeveless bustier ankle-length dress in that specific hue. Dawei chose it for an office-appropriate total-look and Max Mara used it on a slightly oversized coat. This creamy yellow is definitely sticking around for the next season - trend agency WGSN and colour agency Coloro predicted it would be one of the five key colours of next spring and summer.

Though soft yellow tones will surely pack a punch in 2022, brighter hues have also been spotted in the collections. Pantone’s ‘Fragile Spout’ sits between neon yellow and apple green - David Koma presented several silhouettes sporting the shade and Etro used it to create a tonal look for its menswear show. Acne Studios also opted for a vibrant option, but paired it with a see-through ensemble to play with contrasts. At Alexandre Vauthier, a bright yellow look was accessorised with matching furry heels.

Jason Wu SS22; Jil Sander SS22; Koché SS22

Autumn-winter 2021’s shows had already started showcasing yellow details and saturated pieces, but Resort 2022 - think Carolina Herrera’s bright gowns - reaffirmed this joyful shade as a statement. We’ll be seeing it in lingerie and loungewear collections too, adding a bit of sparkling positivity to our casual wardrobes. Pantone has introduced many new shades that confirm the growing popularity of the colour, from light ‘Baby Breath’ to vibrant ‘Illuminating Yellow’.

Menswear collections have also introduced yellow pieces, chief among them Paul Smith and Jil Sander - it’s a colour that’s both genderless and neutral. Many stalwarts of the industry have used the shade to reinvent their staples and propose new iterations: Chanel showcased a light yellow tweed ensemble with a mini skirt and cropped blazer, Dior featured a bright A-line dress with a matching coat while Prada presented both in Shanghai and Milan a bright nipped-in, long sleeve dress.

Whether it’s a neon yellow or a less saturated hue, there’s no doubt it’ll add joy and positivity to our wardrobes next summer.