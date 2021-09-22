SS23: 5 lingerie trends spotted at Interfilière Paris

Trade show Interfilière was held physically in Paris from September 3 to 6, before switching to a digital ‘Connect’ version that wrapped up last week. It presented the key lingerie, sportswear and swimwear trends of the Spring-Summer 2023 season with its shows Riviera, Exposed and Interfilière Paris. From colours and prints to trims and fabrics, FashionUnited deciphers five of the key lingerie trends that promise to lead the season. Our main takeaway? A need for wellness and optimism, whether it be through eco-conscious choices, comfortable garments or colourful hues.

In search of comfort

Despite a return to dressed-up options post-pandemic, comfort still appears as a key trend that’ll make for a large part of people's wardrobes in the seasons to come. We’re looking at pieces that are practical, easy to wear while still looking elegant and put-together - think stretchy knits, velvet fabrics, polar fleece for loungewear and feel-good materials that are soft and flexible. New work-from-home habits and daily yoga, pilates and meditation routines have contributed to this growing trend that mixes femininity with wellbeing. The look is dynamic and frees movements with the help of cosy first layers.

Image: Interfilière Paris

In need of colours and bold prints

We’ll already be seeing bright colours in fashion in the spring and summer of 2022, but the following season brings vibrant shades to lingerie and swimwear as well. Embroideries and laces are updated with unexpected colour palettes and patterns - we’re seeing geometric shapes, neon brights, oversized florals and bold colour pairings that lift up spirits. Many striped and yarn-dyed fabrics will make an entrance, along hand sketched details and street art prints. Whether it is with loungewear sets, pyjamas or lingerie pieces, we’ll see a desire for positivity, enthusiasm and playfulness.

A feeling of nostalgia

Vintage fabrics and retro prints are updated for Spring-Summer 2023: we’ll be looking at more lightweight and softer versions of traditional fabrics such as eyelet embroideries, crochet lace, guipures and laces. Classic vintage styles are revisited to appeal to a consumer in need of tried-and-true classics that still hold a modern interest. When it comes to prints and patterns, gingham and polka dots are leading the way, followed by small florals and pastel colour combinations. Dark tones and deep reds also contribute to this vintage enthusiasm, as well as ultra-delicate lace that makes for seductive drama.

Image: Interfilière Paris

An eco-conscious approach

We’ll see more and more eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives in lingerie, swimwear and loungewear in the spring and summer of 2023. Though it comes with challenges - recreating an adaptable and versatile wardrobe that’s ethical - a focus on comfort and quality will help the trend last. Eco-certified fabrics and recycled materials are used, traceability becomes ubiquitous and water-saving methods necessary. When it comes to designs, the trend translates into essential, lightweight knits, cotton lace and multifunctional pieces that stand the test of time. The goal is to prevent waste, therefore building a foundational lingerie and loungewear wardrobe that’s foolproof and resist seasonal trends is key. This was highlighted by Interfilière’s ‘Indonesian Project’, which presented a circular collection of prototypes created by Indonesian partners. Mixing style and fashion-forward fabrics, yes, but always through a conscious lens.

Image: Interfilière Paris

A love for textures

For the Spring-Summer 2023, the focus is on fabrics, too. Whether it is metallic materials that add shine - think lurex and laminated jacquards - or cutouts and 3D effects, textures become an integral part of the trends we’re looking at. Knits are embellished to sparkle, patterns are printed outside the seams, laces come in two-tone palettes and embroidered, crochet effects take the lead. This love for texture was seen at exhibitor Maglificio Ripa, which presented a new iridescent fibre that reflects light and the nuances within yarns for a striking effect. Whether they’re waffled, pleated, crinkled or cut with laser, fabrics come in new iterations that catch the eye.