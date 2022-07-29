SS23 Menswear prints and graphics trends

Print and pattern trends continue to expand on the underlying Spring Summer 2023 theme of highlighting environmental or social issues. Upcycling and crafting are introduced to the print realm with a focus on recycling and repurposing patterned materials to create new, modern motifs. Nature is celebrated as humble botanicals provide the inspiration for contemporary florals whilst boldly emphatic graphic statements bring personal and social causes to the fore.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key print and graphic trends emerging on the Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 runways.

Upcycled 3D Craft

Prints get a three-dimensional makeover as designers get creative with printed deadstock patches and found object repurposed onto garments. Vibrant stripes and plaids are overlaid with contrasting cartoon graphics or colourful household items for print-on-print relief effect that creates fresh excitement with its blend of classic patterns with youthful urban motifs. Crochet pieces upcycled into pockets, add a splash of colour and a handcrafted feel to simple wardrobe staples.

Say it with Wild Flowers

Taking inspiration from nature, botanicals eschew hot-house and cultivated flowers, and translate the beauty of wild flora into clean, statement prints. Unexpected, overlooked plants such as dandelions take centre stage. Sunny yellow blooms with a photorealistic or graphic quality, are placed with care on basic sweats, tees, and knits. Contrasting backdrops offer a contemporary, genderless take on floral motifs.

Simplified Social Statements

In a time of social change and a new wave of protest movements, graphic statements on clothing rediscover their voice. Simple, bold, one-word prints are applied to the fronts and backs of tees and outerwear in exaggerated proportions for maximum impact. Vertical placements allow for even bigger statements to be made on longline pieces whilst contrast backgrounds amplify outsized lettering.

