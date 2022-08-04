SS23 menswear trends: sport’s day

Athleticwear is set to be a top trend in the SS23 menswear market. Here are ten strong looks from the European runways.

8IGB Community Clothing

Image: Courtesy 8IGB Community Clothing SS23

For SS23, designer Ruben Biss was inspired by elements of the ocean, including sharks, surf boards and flippers. Look 20 included an oversized black sweatshirt with silver inserts and a pant/skirt combination.

Ahluwalia

Image: Courtesy Ahluwalia SS23

Priya Ahluwalia’s choice of venue was a leafy sunken garden in the city of London. Look 18 was a deep blue zip top pullover and matching track pants with pieced-in red, white and yellow diagonal stripes. The outfit was accessorized with a headdress inspired by her dual Nigerian and Indian heritages.

Dhruva Kapoor

Image: Courtesy Dhruva Kapoor SS23

Shown in Milan, the designer called the collection ‘The Seeker’ and was quoted as saying that it blurred “the lines between fact and fiction, to mimic a contemporary society.” Look 27 included a zip up jacket and matching track pants in a color palette of pale green and pale blue contrasted to deep navy.

Doublet

Image: Courtesy Doublet SS23

Designer Masayuki Ino showed in Paris. Look 22 was a hoodie with a kangaroo pouch and matching sweatpants in what appeared to be distressed grey jersey but was in fact a print.

Emporio Armani

Image: Courtesy Emporio Armani SS23

Returning to the runway after a Pandemic break, Armani showed a wide variety of styles for SS23. Look 61 included a blue zip up jacket with white net inserts and matching track pants, all in a technical fabric.

Isabel Marant

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant SS23

The French designer offered up a collection of relaxed styles for SS23. For look 3, Marant showed a blue zip up jacket and matching pants in technical fabric along with a tie dyed logo tee

LOEWE

Image: Courtesy LOEWE SS23

Jonathan Anderson called his SS23 collection “A fusion of the organic and the fabricated.” Look 4 a neon orange pullover with a kangaroo pouch shown with silver sports tights and oversized orange sneakers

Louis Vuitton

Image: Courtesy Louis Vuitton SS23

This was the first Louis Vuitton runway show without Virgil Abloh’s involvement, but his legacy was clear to see. The concept of play was the theme and the show included a marching band, flag wavers and a set built to mimic a child’s train set. Look 15 was a motocross inspired two-piece outfit in neon green, navy and white over leggings, socks and high top sneakers.

Martine Rose

Image: Courtesy Martine Rose SS23

The London designer debuted a new ‘Shox’ sneaker with a squared off toe in collaboration with Nike. They were included in look 26 with a teal blue zip up jacket with pieced in navy and white inserts and matching track pants

VTMNTS

Image: Courtesy VTMTS SS23

For SS23, Guram Gvasalia served up a digital presentation that focused on ‘gender equality,’ including male models in over-the-knee boots and cropped tops. In among the sporty color-blocked sweats, look 20 included a yellow zip front jacket with white and black stripes matched to track pants in a high shine technical fabric.