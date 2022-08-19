SS23 Trends: Copenhagen fashion week

Having established a reputation as the ‘green’ fashion week, Copenhagen’s showcase stayed true to its ethical and sustainable roots with an SS23 outing focused on remaking, reusing, and recycling. Upcycled materials, gathered from existing products or waste by-products were reinvented as contemporary apparel with business models centered around extended product lifespans and small-scale production.

Raeburn

As one of the three finalists in the Zalando Sustainability Awards, Christopher Raeburn landed his collection in the Danish capital. Recycled parachutes provided much of the fabric for the series of urban sports essentials, supported by organic cotton and wood base materials. Sweats, jackets, shorts, and protective vests in a palette of black, white, and grey, or aircraft inspired prints focused on remaking rather than making new and designing with optimised product longevity in mind.

Holzweiler

Recycled parachutes also made an appearance at Holzweiler, as hot air balloons suspended over the runway and as inspiration for the crochet harnesses and drawstring gathers adorning the apparel. Introducing more one-of-a-kind pieces into the collection, designer Maria Skappel Holzweiler looked to small production, upcycling, and handcrafting. Dresses made from tablecloths and floaty parachute silk pants were joined by handknits, fringing techniques and intricate cuts outs.

Skall Studio

Continuing with their mission to tread lightly on the earth, Skall Studio fused artisanal crafting with eco conscious production. Fabrics loomed by hand in India and dyed with local, plant-based colourants were adorned with intricate openwork techniques, fringe trims and teamed with natural woven straw accessories. Vintage linen and lingerie inspirations alluded to the slow fashion era as responsible design returns to the runways once again.

