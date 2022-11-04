SS23 Womenswear color trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key Spring/Summer 2023 colour directions emerging from international Women’s Fashion Month.

Seasonal colour connects to the human environments both physical and digital. Eco tones inspired by the natural world offer physical products the transeasonality and longevity consumers are seeking whilst ultra-brights that are not always eco-friendly to produce can be enjoyed in the virtual landscape as designers introduce vibrant shades to digital fashion items.

Eco Apricot Tones

Neutral eco-inspired shades take on a heightened fashion consideration with softened sunlit undertones. Warming apricot tones retain their humble eco sensibilities, with gentle colour saturation across tactile textures. Hues are subtly elevated via sheen finishes, emitting a soft glowing effect that enhances colour depth and dimension. Applied to daywear, shades of apricot offer longevity and a multi-season approach that is increasingly important to consumers.

Whisper Green

Whisper Green highlights the move towards softened, tinted white tones. Pale shades become more thoughtful and elevated, with a beautiful eco softness that offers an alternative to heavily bleached, environmentally hazardous pure whites. Subtle hints of green connect us back to nature with contrasting fabric textures creating soft tonal effects across garments whilst gentle spring tints bring a lightness and freshness to robust materials such as leather.

Meta Ocean Blues

Colour is influenced by the fantastical new horizons of 3D worlds and the development of the metaverse. Inspired by nature, oceanic blues and turquoise tones become amplified to reflect digital realm aesthetics. Statement looks see colour applied all-over with surface detail and tactile materials adding textural depth or smooth surfaces enhancing vibrancy. Used as an accent, these intense blues add a pop of colour to softened eco neutral bases.

