SS24: 10 female models who walked the most runway shows

There is a reason why certain models are asked to walk more runways than others. Just like actors, they must be versatile enough to perform in a wide variety of roles. One minute, you might be dressed in utilitarian garb, the next, an evening gown. As stated by models.com: “It takes a special breed of model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision of countless designers, but the ones who can pull off the impressive feat hold a special place in the business”. Here are the ten women who walked the most ss24 runway shows and therefore displayed that skill, in ascending order.

10. Karolina Spakowski

Karolina Spakowski/Schiaparelli ss24 Credits: Schiaparelli ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: German

Agency: Elite Model Management

IG Handle: karoodoo

IG Followers: 7K

SS24 Shows Walked: 28

Karolina Spakowski/Versace ss24 Credits: Versace ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

9. Annemary Aderibigbe

Annemary Aderibigbe/Givenchy ss24 Credits: Givenchy ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Dutch

Agency: Premium Models

IG Handle: annemaryaderibigbe

IG Followers: 6K

SS24 Shows Walked: 29

Annemary Aderibigbe/Versace ss24 Credits: Versace ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

8. Agel Akol

Agel Akol/Carolina Herrera ss24 Credits: Carolina Herrera ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: ONE management

IG Handle: agellyva

IG Followers: 2K

SS24 Shows Walked: 29

Agel Akol/Atlein ss24 Credits: Atlein ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

7. Diane Chiu

Diane Chiu/Bottega Veneta ss24 Credits: Bottega Veneta ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Canadian

Agency: Ford Models

IG Handle: dianechiuu

IG Followers: 5K

SS24 Shows Walked: 30

Diane Chiu/Fendi ss24 Credits: Fendi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

6. Angelina Kendall

Angelina Kendall/Givenchy ss24 Credits: Givenchy ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Australian/Brazilian

Agency: The Industry, New York

IG Handle: angelinakendall_

IG Followers: 14K

SS24 Shows Walked: 30

Angelina Kendall/Chanel ss24 Credits: Chanel ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

5. Lulu Tenney

Lulu Tenney/Dolce & Gabbana ss24 Credits: Dolce & Gabbana ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: American

Agency: Lumien Creative

IG Handle: lulutenney

IG Followers: 48K

SS24 Shows Walked: 32

Lulu Tenney/Hermès ss24 Credits: Hermès ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

4. Yilan Hu

Yilan Hu/Giambattista Valli ss24 Credits: Giambattista Valli ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Chinese

Agency: New York Model Management

IG handle: yilan_hua

IG Followers: 106K

SS24 Shows Walked: 34

Yilan Hu/Balmain ss24 Credits: Balmain ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

3. Victoria Fawole

Victoria Fawole/Etro ss24 Credits: Etro ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Nigerian

Agency: The Industry, New York

IG handle: victoriafawole_

IG Followers: 12K

SS24 Shows Walked: 35

Victoria Fawole/Proenza Schouler ss24 Credits: Proenza Schouler ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

2. América González

América González/Dries van Noten ss24 Credits: Dries van Noten ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: Venezuelan

Agency: Supreme

IG handle: Saiyanbride

IG Followers: 37K

SS24 Shows Walked: 37

América González/Stella Mccartney S24 Credits: Stella Mccartney S24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

1. Alaato Jazyper

Victoria Fawole/Jil Sander ss24 Credits: Jil Sander ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Nationality: South Sudanese

Agency: Women Management

IG Handle: alaato_jazyper

IG Followers: 25K

SS 24 Shows Walked: 38