SS24: 10 female models who walked the most runway shows
There is a reason why certain models are asked to walk more runways than others. Just like actors, they must be versatile enough to perform in a wide variety of roles. One minute, you might be dressed in utilitarian garb, the next, an evening gown. As stated by models.com: “It takes a special breed of model to walk hundreds of shows per year and connect with the vision of countless designers, but the ones who can pull off the impressive feat hold a special place in the business”. Here are the ten women who walked the most ss24 runway shows and therefore displayed that skill, in ascending order.
10. Karolina Spakowski
Nationality: German
Agency: Elite Model Management
IG Handle: karoodoo
IG Followers: 7K
SS24 Shows Walked: 28
9. Annemary Aderibigbe
Nationality: Dutch
Agency: Premium Models
IG Handle: annemaryaderibigbe
IG Followers: 6K
SS24 Shows Walked: 29
8. Agel Akol
Nationality: South Sudanese
Agency: ONE management
IG Handle: agellyva
IG Followers: 2K
SS24 Shows Walked: 29
7. Diane Chiu
Nationality: Canadian
Agency: Ford Models
IG Handle: dianechiuu
IG Followers: 5K
SS24 Shows Walked: 30
6. Angelina Kendall
Nationality: Australian/Brazilian
Agency: The Industry, New York
IG Handle: angelinakendall_
IG Followers: 14K
SS24 Shows Walked: 30
5. Lulu Tenney
Nationality: American
Agency: Lumien Creative
IG Handle: lulutenney
IG Followers: 48K
SS24 Shows Walked: 32
4. Yilan Hu
Nationality: Chinese
Agency: New York Model Management
IG handle: yilan_hua
IG Followers: 106K
SS24 Shows Walked: 34
3. Victoria Fawole
Nationality: Nigerian
Agency: The Industry, New York
IG handle: victoriafawole_
IG Followers: 12K
SS24 Shows Walked: 35
2. América González
Nationality: Venezuelan
Agency: Supreme
IG handle: Saiyanbride
IG Followers: 37K
SS24 Shows Walked: 37
1. Alaato Jazyper
Nationality: South Sudanese
Agency: Women Management
IG Handle: alaato_jazyper
IG Followers: 25K
SS 24 Shows Walked: 38