SS24 children’s fashion trends: as seen at Pitti Bimbo 97

Pitti Immagine Bimbo is Europe’s largest kid’s trade show. Edition 97 presented the spring/summer 24 season. It took place at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 June 2023. The theme of the show was ‘Pitti Games.’ With an emphasis on children at play, gaming and sports. There were several major events during the three days, including the Miniconf fashion show.

The "Happy Birthday Miniconf!" Fashion Show

Founded in 1973 by Cavaliere del Lavoro Giovanni Basagni, Miniconf is an Italian multi-brand & multi-channel company. The company celebrated its 50th birthday with a fashion show featuring the ss24 collections of the brands iDO, Sarabanda, Superga Kidswear and Ducati. It featured several upcoming trends in childrenswear.

Well Suited

Tailored separates that mimic styles found in the women’s and men’s markets looked clean and fresh, working well for special occasions.

Sarabanda

Credits: Courtesy/ Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A two-piece suit in lime green with a shawl collared jacket and matching side zip pants.

Credits: Courtesy/Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A variegated striped blazer with a matching vest and bowtie with white pants and a blue shirt.

iDo

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

Pinstriped cotton three-piece suits in beige/white and blue/white with two-button blazers, matching vests and pants.

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A bright red blazer over a matching top and white pants.

Fancy Dress

Traditional looking party dresses, often in layers of silk, satin, tulle and floral prints, never go out of style. They are appropriate for first communion, weddings and other ceremonial occasions.

Sarabanda

Credits: Courtesy/ Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A pale blue dress with a lace bodice over layers of tulle with a high-low hemline.

Credits: Courtesy/ Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A pale pink sleeveless satin tank over a layered tulle mini-skirt with a ruffled waistline.

Credits: Courtesy/ Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A sleeveless dress in a coral, green and purple floral print over a coral petticoat with matching cummerbund.

Be a good sport

Sporty looks borrowed from the athletic market make great weekend gear.

Ducati

Credits: Courtesy/ Ducati ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A two-piece shell suit with a retro feel: a black jacket with white stripes and patches with matching joggers over a logo tee shirt.

Superga

Credits: Courtesy/ Superga ss24/Pitti Bimbo

Coral colored joggers and a matching screen tee under a pink zip up sweatshirt with a paisley print.

iDo

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A hooded sweatshirt and matching shorts in an all-over multi-colored pop art/anime print.

Keep it casual

A category of clothing that bridges the gap between smart and athletic. Casual enough for the weekends, but smart enough to visit the grandparents.

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

iDo

An orange tee with butterfly sleeves trimmed with ricrac and a pieced-in graphic print skirt.

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A button-up blouse with short cuffed sleeves and matching trousers in a brown, black and beige tie-dye print.

Credits: Courtesy/iDo ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A brown heathered brushed cotton patch pocket jacket and matching cargo pocket pants.

Sarabanda

Credits: Courtesy/ Sarabanda ss24/Pitti Bimbo

A stone-colored flap pocket jacket and matching cuffed pants with a grey and white print shirt.