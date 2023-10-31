SS24 Key runway colors: neutrals, grey and pale blue

The ready-to-wear spring and summer seasons drop in-store in at least three deliveries between mid-February and mid-May. The most effective way of organizing a floor is by using color to coordinate merchandise. It’s no coincidence that designers tend to use similar colors, as they work with professional color forecasters, who themselves trace trends to determine seasonal palettes. For ss24 the need to present trans-seasonal options seemed to be uppermost in everyone’s minds, leading to muted color choices. Here are three of them.

In neutral gear

Many designers rendered looks in light neutral shades such as white, cream, wheat, khaki and ochre, creating total tonal looks that work all through the spring/summer season and beyond.

Atlein: designer, Antonin Tron

Atlein ss24/ look 16 Credits: Atlein ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: a cream-colored suit that included a mini skirt with a side bow and matching jacket over a one-shouldered sheer nude draped bodysuit and peep toe silver slides.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti ss24/ look 24 Credits: Alberta Ferretti ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 24: a crochet tank top in an ochre and gold lurex knit with a micro mini cargo pocketed pleated skirt with gold grommets and brown leather belt trims. Accessories included a woven bag and patent sandals.

Iceberg

Iceberg ss24/ look 20 Credits: Iceberg ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a color blocked trench coat and cargo pocket pants in shades of beige, cream and oatmeal and a bra top in beige.

Max Mara, designer, Ian Griffiths

Max Mara ss24/ look 18 Credits: Max Mara ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: an ochre-colored pullover with patch pockets over a gold colored satin blouse and a khaki pencil skirt with brown leather strappy sandals.

Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas Ghesquière

Louis Vuitton ss24/ look 21 Credits: Louis Vuitton ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: a short khaki coat with a camel-colored liner over a khaki mini dress, white hose and black pumps.

Shades of grey

Tailored suits in shades of grey, in a range of textured materials were shown on several runways.

Aaron Esh

Aaron Esh ss24/ look 10 Credits: Aaron Esh ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a grey and white tweed suit including a double-breasted jacket and bubble hem mini skirt with red patent sandals.

Antonio Marras

Antonio Marras ss24/ look 42 Credits: Antonio Marras ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 42: a suit in grey Prince of Wales and mini checks including a fitted jacket and pencil skirt, sheer black socks, check pumps and a red satchel.

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta ss24/ look 62 Credits: Bottega Veneta ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 62: a grey oversized jacket with a diagonal lurex thread with a matching shirt and pants. Accessories included a cream-colored woven satchel and brown shoes.

Coperni: designer, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant

Coperni ss24/ look 3 Credits: Coperni ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a grey pinstripe double-breasted suit with matching straight leg pants; a neon green sheer shirt with overlong sleeves over a white tee and white Coperni x Puma sneakers.

Nicky Zimmermann

Zimmermann ss24/ look 3 Credits: Zimmermann ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 39: a grey tweed suit with an oversized long line jacket and matching pencil skirt with a cream lace camisole. Jewelry included gold earrings and a cocktail ring.

Pale fire

Total look red has dominated the runways recently. However, this season it was teamed up with a shade of pale blue to create a more tempered color palette.

Balmain: designer, Oliver Rousteing

Balmain ss24/ look 23 Credits: Balmain ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a pale blue one-shouldered shirt with an oversized rosette and diagonal pleats was shown with flared white pants with a red rose print.

Chopova Lowena, designers: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons

Chopova Lowena ss24/ look 29 Credits: Chopova Lowena ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a multi-layered look that included a pink and blue plaid sheer dress with red placed prints. Accessories included white lace-trimmed socks, patent flats, red leather cuffs and a handbag.

Feben

Feben ss24/ look 20 Credits: Feben ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a knee-length halter-neck dress with cutaway shoulders in pale blue silk embellished with a red print, gold earrings and nude sandals.

MSGM: designer, Massimo Giorgetti

MSGM ss24/ look 32 Credits: MSGM ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 32: a pale blue polo shirt with red and white tipping plus a red and white gingham mini wrap skirt trimmed with zigzag blue stitching and fringe. Long grey socks, red raffia sandals and a red clutch bag completed the look.

Fendi: designer, Kim Jones

Fendi ss24/ look 12 Credits: Fendi ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a pale blue ribbed turtleneck with a keyhole opening under a red, cream, brown and pale blue color-blocked leather jacket and matching mini-skirt. The model also wore a brown broad sash and ballet slippers, red gloves and carried a neon yellow handbag.