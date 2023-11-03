SS24 season: Paris, Milan, London and New York key trends

Living doll

Adeam: designer, Hanako Maeda

Adeum ss24/ look 19 Credits: Adeum ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

With all four major fashion weeks completed, there is an opportunity to review the major trends. Seasonal trends reflect the way consumers see the world at the macro level. The ‘Barbie’ movie not only grossed well over a billion dollars; it married feminist ideals with ‘girlie’ fashion. This was a clear influence on the ss24 collections. After the casual years of the Pandemic, designers were keen to show tailored styles with an elegant twist; either in a classic way, or with jackets and sweaters over floaty sheer skirts that revealed the shape of the legs. Finally, with a nod toward street style, utilitarian looks continue to sell. At the high-end, designers show elevated versions in luxe fabrics. Here are four highlights.

Look 19: a silk pleated baby doll dress in pale green over a ribbed sheer top and a chiffon floor length skirt. Cream platform gladiator sandals completed the look.

Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen

Aknvas ss24/ look 18 Credits: Aknvas ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a bright red off-the-shoulder ruched dress with a ruffled, bubble hemmed skirt and white floral embellished flats.

Antonio Marras

Antonio Marras ss24/ look 29 Credits: Antonio Marras ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a beige satin halter neck top with a black trim and layered yellow bubble hem skirt and platform boots.

Carolina Herrera: designer, Wes Gordon

Carolina Herrera ss24/ look 44 Credits: Carolina Herrera ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 44: a short pink sundress with black dots, accessorized with black and white spectator pumps, a black bag and large gold hoop earrings.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors ss24/ look 11 Credits: Michael Kors ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a white lace empire waist mini dress with a deep vee and a cream-colored belt, white woven basket bag and white thong sandals.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha ss24/ look 29 Credits: Simone Rocha ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a pink satin tunic with folded neckline tied with a red ribbon and matching short shorts, a red sequined bag and clear vinyl sandals.

Lady luck

Joseph Altuzarra Altuzarra ss24/ look 23 Credits: Altuzarra ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a cream satin cropped blouse with a hidden placket and light brown midi skirt over a white muslin layer, a red bag and satin flats.

Alaia: designer, Pieter Mulier

Alaia ss24/ look 10 Credits: Alaia ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: a mauve overcoat with multiple buttons over a matching jacket, a peach pencil skirt, a black clutch and gloves and white ankle strap pumps.

Balmain: designer, Oliver Rousteing

Balmain ss24/ look 8 Credits: Balmain ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a black sharp shouldered tuxedo jacket over a pin dot patterned blouse and pleated polka dotted full skirt; a black bag embellished with flowers and red and black spectator pumps.

Daniel Del Core

Del Core ss24/ look 25 Credits: Del Core ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 25: a yellow midi length dress with detachable long sleeves and a corseted waistband. Black strappy sandals completed the look.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab ss24/ look 2 Credits: Elie Saab ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a white suit with black dots including a cropped jacket, bandeau and midi skirt. The model wore black ankle strap platform sandals and carried a basket weave handbag.

Versace

Versace ss24/ look 42 Credits: Versace ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 42: A cropped jacket in lemon and white checks with a mini skirt in small checks of the same color. Accessories included lemon-colored loafers, a handbag and sunglasses.

Alessandra Rich

Alessandra Rich ss24/ look 7 Credits: Alessandra Rich ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: an ivory fitted jacket and pencil skirt with side slit; black Mary-Janes and pink satchel.

Precious cargo

JW Anderson

JW Anderson ss24/ look 7 Credits: JW Anderson ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: Olive khaki cargo pocket pants with a black leather hooded moto jacket and crochet clogs.

Max Mara, designer, Ian Griffiths

Max Mara ss24/ look 31 Credits: Max Mara ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a khaki all-in-one flight suit with multi-pockets, a brown belt, cross body bag and strappy sandals.

Ottolinger: designers, Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient

Ottolinger ss24/ look 13 Credits: Ottolinger ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: khaki low-slung cargo pocket pants with long under layers in olive, a red and white bra top and a deconstructed jacket worn as a scarf.

Undercover: designer Jun Takahashi

Undercover ss24/ look 22 Credits: Undercover ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a pale green silk knit 3-button shirt with slit sleeves and mauve silk cargo pocket pants. Earrings with a large stone and nude vinyl platform sandals completed the look.

Victoria Tomas: designers, Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins

Victoria Thomas ss24/ look 13 Credits: Courtesy/ Victoria Thomas ss24

Look 13: a sleeveless shirt in olive khaki with tan collar and patch pockets over a tan ruffled skirt with an olive peplum, long silver earrings, brown ankle boots and an orange mini bag.

Nicky Zimmermann

Zimmermann ss24/ look 8 Credits: Zimmermann ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8: a khaki wool blend shirt with patch pockets and a matching pencil skirt with a slip, a cream belt, sheer lilac socks and patent booties.

Clearly defined

Christian Dior: designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior ss24/ look 2 Credits: Dior ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a black double-breasted wool blazer was belted and shown over a white shirt and black sheer skirt. A single hoop earring, a black bag and flats with ankle straps completed the look.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem ss24/ look 31 Credits: Erdem ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a teal blue motorbike jacket with pink and silver trim and fringe over a white shirt and a pink sheer skirt with embroidered flowers. Accessories included pink satin slingbacks with large bows.

Ermanno Scervino

Scervino ss24/ look 22 Credits: Scervino ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a camel-colored short sleeved sweater and sheer layered skirt, both with crystal and sequin embellishment. Suede peep-toe clogs and tortoise cat-eye sunglasses finished the look.

Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas Ghesquière

Louis Vuitton ss24/ look 2 Credits: Louis Vuitton ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a leather yellow and brown blouson jacket and double layered sheer chiffon skirt, a logoed belt, small satchel and pleated white flats.

Prada: designer, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Prada ss24/ look 14 Credits: Prada ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: an oversized denim jacket over a fringed blouse and a black sheer skirt with a black belt and pointed toed shoes.