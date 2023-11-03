SS24 season: Paris, Milan, London and New York key trends
Living doll
Adeam: designer, Hanako Maeda
Look 19: a silk pleated baby doll dress in pale green over a ribbed sheer top and a chiffon floor length skirt. Cream platform gladiator sandals completed the look.
Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen
Look 18: a bright red off-the-shoulder ruched dress with a ruffled, bubble hemmed skirt and white floral embellished flats.
Antonio Marras
Look 29: a beige satin halter neck top with a black trim and layered yellow bubble hem skirt and platform boots.
Carolina Herrera: designer, Wes Gordon
Look 44: a short pink sundress with black dots, accessorized with black and white spectator pumps, a black bag and large gold hoop earrings.
Michael Kors
Look 11: a white lace empire waist mini dress with a deep vee and a cream-colored belt, white woven basket bag and white thong sandals.
Simone Rocha
Look 29: a pink satin tunic with folded neckline tied with a red ribbon and matching short shorts, a red sequined bag and clear vinyl sandals.
Lady luck
Joseph Altuzarra
Look 23: a cream satin cropped blouse with a hidden placket and light brown midi skirt over a white muslin layer, a red bag and satin flats.
Alaia: designer, Pieter Mulier
Look 10: a mauve overcoat with multiple buttons over a matching jacket, a peach pencil skirt, a black clutch and gloves and white ankle strap pumps.
Balmain: designer, Oliver Rousteing
Look 8: a black sharp shouldered tuxedo jacket over a pin dot patterned blouse and pleated polka dotted full skirt; a black bag embellished with flowers and red and black spectator pumps.
Daniel Del Core
Look 25: a yellow midi length dress with detachable long sleeves and a corseted waistband. Black strappy sandals completed the look.
Elie Saab
Look 2: a white suit with black dots including a cropped jacket, bandeau and midi skirt. The model wore black ankle strap platform sandals and carried a basket weave handbag.
Versace
Look 42: A cropped jacket in lemon and white checks with a mini skirt in small checks of the same color. Accessories included lemon-colored loafers, a handbag and sunglasses.
Alessandra Rich
Look 7: an ivory fitted jacket and pencil skirt with side slit; black Mary-Janes and pink satchel.
Precious cargo
JW Anderson
Look 7: Olive khaki cargo pocket pants with a black leather hooded moto jacket and crochet clogs.
Max Mara, designer, Ian Griffiths
Look 31: a khaki all-in-one flight suit with multi-pockets, a brown belt, cross body bag and strappy sandals.
Ottolinger: designers, Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient
Look 13: khaki low-slung cargo pocket pants with long under layers in olive, a red and white bra top and a deconstructed jacket worn as a scarf.
Undercover: designer Jun Takahashi
Look 22: a pale green silk knit 3-button shirt with slit sleeves and mauve silk cargo pocket pants. Earrings with a large stone and nude vinyl platform sandals completed the look.
Victoria Tomas: designers, Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins
Look 13: a sleeveless shirt in olive khaki with tan collar and patch pockets over a tan ruffled skirt with an olive peplum, long silver earrings, brown ankle boots and an orange mini bag.
Nicky Zimmermann
Look 8: a khaki wool blend shirt with patch pockets and a matching pencil skirt with a slip, a cream belt, sheer lilac socks and patent booties.
Clearly defined
Christian Dior: designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri
Look 2: a black double-breasted wool blazer was belted and shown over a white shirt and black sheer skirt. A single hoop earring, a black bag and flats with ankle straps completed the look.
Erdem Moralioglu
Look 31: a teal blue motorbike jacket with pink and silver trim and fringe over a white shirt and a pink sheer skirt with embroidered flowers. Accessories included pink satin slingbacks with large bows.
Ermanno Scervino
Look 22: a camel-colored short sleeved sweater and sheer layered skirt, both with crystal and sequin embellishment. Suede peep-toe clogs and tortoise cat-eye sunglasses finished the look.
Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas Ghesquière
Look 2: a leather yellow and brown blouson jacket and double layered sheer chiffon skirt, a logoed belt, small satchel and pleated white flats.
Prada: designer, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Look 14: an oversized denim jacket over a fringed blouse and a black sheer skirt with a black belt and pointed toed shoes.