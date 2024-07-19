SS25: Provisional LFW schedule revealed, Harris Reed joins line up

The provisional schedule for the next London Fashion Week (LFW) presented by 1664 Blanc has been released, and on it are a number of notable new faces as well as prestigious returns.

Set to take place from September 12 to 17, this edition will come as a continuation of the event’s 40th anniversary celebration, with which organiser, the British Fashion Council (BFC), has pivoted towards a cultural concept to spotlight creative and independent communities.

This is reflected in the provisional line up for the spring/summer 2025 edition, for which young designer Harris Reed, creative director for Nina Ricci, will join the schedule under his namesake brand after showing off-schedule for past seasons.

In a post on Instagram, Reed said: “After a lot of thought and six shows off schedule, I am extremely honoured to bring my Harris Reed show to the official LFW calendar.

“Now, more than ever in the fashion industry, the UK needs to celebrate creativity, innovation, sustainability and its power in showmanship and the arts. Coming together to support, champion and celebrate the art of fashion is more crucial than ever.”

Patrick McDowell, Edeline Lee and Standing Ground awarded runway slots

Reed joins the likes of Partrick McDowell, Michael Stewart’s Standing Ground, Completedworks and Edeline Lee, which have each been awarded catwalk slots, while Demon Zhang’s Mithridate will join the schedule in a presentation format.

Designers that will be returning to LFW for this season include Kent & Curwen, Nensi Dojaka and Toga, while notable regulars Burberry, 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, David Koma, Knwls and Richard Quinn are also among those set to show.

As always, the BFC Newgen initiative is scheduled to reappear, returning to its former home of 180 The Strand where Chet Lo, Aaron Esh, Harri and Masha Popova will be participating, among many others.

The official physical and digital schedule of LFW SS25 will come August 2024, in which further updates, timings and details of this season’s LFW City Wide Celebration will be made known.