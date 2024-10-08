SS25 Street Style: Teddy bears, leopards and suede in Paris

It will be some time before the looks from the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week for SS25 hit the streets. However, that's no reason to immediately avert your gaze from the French capital after the end of fashion month. While the runways showcased summery dreams of the future, show guests offered autumnal brilliance and plenty of inspiration for the upcoming colder months.

Paris not only provides inspiration for the colder weather slowly sweeping across Europe, but also solidifies its rightful place as the most elegant and sophisticated of the so-called "Big Four". While Milan and London offered creative feats of layering and denim, and New York modernised the preppy look, Paris focused on classic winter wear with a touch of wildness and folklore.

XXL teddy coats

Temperatures haven't dropped below freezing yet, but even if they did, Paris has a cosy and stylish way to defy the coming cold: XXL teddy coats.

XXL Teddy Coats in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Current temperatures allowed guests to pair their fluffy brown coats, in most cases ankle-length, with a flash of bare legs or a sheer top, although knee-high socks and boots already offered a preview of how the It-piece could be worn once temperatures fully cool down.

Leopard prints

A walk on the wild side, particularly in the form of leopard print, has long been a fashion favourite, and Paris once again proved that the big cats are anything but passé.

Leopard Prints in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This season, the print was particularly popular for outerwear, whether in the form of coats – in both lighter shades and a darker version of the classic pattern – or as a shorter version with a dramatic collar. To achieve the full impact and ultimate focus on the pattern, guests paired the leopard pieces with muted colours like grey or caramel, which harmonised with the pattern without overshadowing it.

Suede variations

The wildness extended beyond print choice to material, with smooth leather giving way to its rougher counterpart this season. Cognac-coloured Prada variations dominated, but individual styling ensured that each jacket – or set – remained true to its wearer.

Suede Variations in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Embellished coat versions were worn as dresses and paired with brogues to break up the feminine touch, while a skirt and jacket set was paired with green tights to brighten up the monochrome look.

Dramatic skirts

Paris, however, brought a certain drama, primarily in the form of long skirts styled to suit the occasion.

Dramatic Skirts in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The choice was vast, with guests opting for a range of dramatic silhouettes. The key was that the skirts made a statement and were the undeniable It-piece within the outfits. To ensure this, ruffles were a popular choice, whether in a bohemian style à la Chloé or with sheer lace inserts and a flounce at the hip – the choice was entirely up to the wearer. Bonus points were awarded for combining several trends within one outfit, with short leopard print jackets and suede being popular styling choices.

Folklore

Folklore looks also brought a splash of colour, adding a new dimension to the recurring boho trend prevalent since Chloé's Chemena Kamali debut.

Folklore in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Various interpretations of the style, often characterised by earthy colours, natural textures, and vintage details like lace, embroidery, knitwear, layering, and floral prints, were seen throughout Paris. Guests particularly favoured skirts and dresses, with beige and burgundy tones appearing frequently.

Lace

Some guests, however, felt that cold is a state of mind, opting to dress not for the actual Paris temperatures, but rather for the temperatures they wished for. Lace was the fabric of choice to prolong summer memories, although styling varied, with many demonstrating a strong case for using delicate fabrics in colder months as well as in the heat.

Lace Variations in Paris Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

While the hardy few braved the weather in nothing more than a lace slip dress and a sheer umbrella, others attempted to shield themselves from the rain with a coat – pulled over the head to protect the hair, rather than worn, as this might have compromised the look. Elsewhere, a white lace dress was simply donned over wide-leg jeans, which was not only weather-appropriate but also added a stylistic interest to the outfit.