SS25 Trend: Mod squad, mini skirts, A-line dresses and geometric prints

People are increasingly looking to the past for inspiration, especially as social media amplifies nostalgia-driven trends. In the early to mid-‘sixties, ‘mod’ was short for "modernist," and was a movement characterized by a focus on forward-thinking fashion and music; most likely as a response to the often dreary landscape of post-World War II British culture. The designs of Mary Quant et al, as modeled by Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton, resonated in both The UK and in The USA. ‘Mod’ fashion, with its sharp tailoring, geometric patterns, and vibrant color palettes, carried a sense of optimism and rebellion that feels fresh and exciting in today's world, and certainly made its mark on the SS25 season.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors SS25 Credits: Michael Kors SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Leonard Paris: designer, Georg Lux

Leonard Paris SS25 Credits: Leonard Paris SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Patou: designer, Guillaume Henry

Patou SS25 Credits: Patou SS25©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne: designer, Julien Dossena

Rabanne SS25Credits: Rabanne SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Vivetta Ponti

Vivetta SS25 Credits: Vivetta SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Gucci SS25 Credits: Gucci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

MSGM: designer, Massimo Giorgetti

MSGM SS24 Credits: MSGM SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dior: designer, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Dior SS25 Credits: Dior SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu SS25 Credits: Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nina Ricci: designer, Harris Reed

Nina Ricci SS25 Credits: Nina Ricci SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 21: a white round necked mini dress of flowers on net with a raffia hem. A raffia bag and raffia trimmed slides finished the look.Look 4: an A-line mini dress in a bold multi-colored print with a deep vee neck, patch pockets and self- belt. Black platform ankle-strap sandals accessorized the look.Look 16: a mini dress in pink and white jacquard had a dropped waist with a wide self-belt. Accessories included a bold gold chain necklace with a heart charm, a black satchel and black sandals.Look 16: a sleeveless mini dress of gold and silver crystals on black, with a matching handbag encased in vinyl and gold mesh slouchy boots.Look 12: an A-line Empire waist mini dress in pale blue moiré silk with a diamante trim and straps. A choker had three rows of beads and a large clasp. Denim mules with a bow and a pale blue leather handbag completed the look.Look 28: a suit consisting of a zip-up jacket and mini skirt in a green and olive geometric ‘bit’ print, with a handbag in a matching print and brown leather, olive green driving gloves and olive green patent pumps.Look 4: a short sleeved jacket in a bold flat-floral print of white and orange on a black background over a variegated striped knit top in yellow, black, red and white, and matching hot pants. Accessories included a red woven leather tote, a black suede bucket hat and brown suede sneakers.Look 48: a short DB coat in black and white color-blocks with a throat latch and short wide sleeves and black and white striped details on one shoulder. Accessories included over-the-knee ‘thong’ boots with side stripes.Look 28: an above-the-knee length DB coat in a bold geometric print in white, blue, red and brown. The coat was cinched at the waist with three belts. Accessories included Miu Miu branded sneakers.Look 13: a short white A-line SB coat with a black patent trim and black buttons. Black leather gloves, headscarf and pumps completed the look.