SS25 Trend: Sport meets Street and Ready-to-Wear

Drawing closer to the third anniversary of the passing of Virgil Abloh, it’s clear that his legacy will live on. Abloh was a pioneer, whose visionary work helped to elevate streetwear to a status that is now widely accepted within the luxury fashion realm.

Indeed, collaborations between fashion and athletic brands have become almost commonplace. As previously reported by FashionUnited, brands that partnered for the SS25 season included Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face, Chopova Lowena x Asics, Caroline Hu x Adidas and Attico x Nike.

Many other designers displayed looks or items taken from the worlds of sports and athletics, either showing them in a traditional manner or mixed in unusual ways. Here are several key items that will enhance any assortment next year.

Jackets

Off-White: designer, Ib Kamara

Off-White SS25 Credits: Off-White SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Akris: designer, Albert Kriemler

Akris SS25 Credits: Akris SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu SS25 Credits: Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Outerwear

Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas Ghesquière

Louis Vuitton SS25 Credits: Louis Vuitton SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu SS25 Credits: Miu Miu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No. 21 SS25 Credits: No. 21 SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Polo Necks

Monse: designers, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

Monse SS25 Credits: Monse SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell SS25 Credits: Brandon Maxwell SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

No.21 SS25 Credits: No.21 SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Matching Sets

Ankvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen

Aknas SS25 Credits: Aknas SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Casablanca: designer, Charaf Tajer

Casablanca SS25 Credits: Casablanca SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Lacoste: designer, Pelagia Kolotouros

Lacoste SS25 Credits: Lacoste SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Skirts

Kent & Curwen: designer, Daniel Kearns

Kent & Curwen SS25 Credits: Kent & Curwen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ottolinger: designer, Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient

Ottolinger SS25 Credits: Ottolinger SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Avavav: designer, Beate Karlsson

Avavav SS25 Credits: Avavav SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Designers took traditional sports styles like the baseball jacket and re-vamped them, either with fresh shapes, unexpected colors and prints or novel fabrics.Look 16: a cropped baseball jacket in a beige camo print with ribbed collar and cuffs and red and white patches was shown with a wrap skirt in canvas and chiffon.Look 31: a longline baseball jacket in brown wool with white stripes and leather sleeves and wide leg brown leather pants. White slip-on shoes finished the look.Look 11: a cropped short-sleeved jacket in a grey and tan technical fabric over a white blouse and navy knit layer was teamed to a navy pleated skirt with a burgundy, olive green and beige striped accent. Accessories included grey ribbed arm warmers, a bracelet worn on the upper arm, socks and branded sneakers. A brown satchel finished the look.Designers used bright and saturated colors for shells, slickers and other outerwear pieces in technical fabrics.Look 2: a red and blue striped short coat with a peplum and balloon sleeves was shown over a black bodysuit and cream-colored blouse with a bowling ball satchel and black leather strappy flats.Look 3: a pink raincoat with a purple stripe and a neutral lining with a white blouse, black top and grey knickers. Accessories included oversized aviator sunglasses, a brown leather tote bag and branded slides.Look 24: a lime green slicker with zipper details was shown over a red shirt and pink gingham skirt with flat pointed toed flats.The preppy stylings so prevalent this year will go forward into next season. Garments with polo necks were ubiquitous on the runways, used not just for shirts but also for dresses.Look 9: a long, body-con knit dress in pale blue, yellow and green stripes with a split polo neckline. Yellow sneakers completed the look.Look 19: a navy ribbed below-the-knee dress had short sleeves with a black tipping and a polo collar with four buttons. Clear upper shoes and a hand-held satchel finished the look.Look 23: a knit top in pale blue, orange and burgundy stripes with a white collar and zip up placket. It was shown with a blue sequined knee-length skirt and yellow sling-backs.Matching tops and bottoms gave a refined and streamlined look to key pieces.Look 24: a cropped knit top in red and cream stripes had a split polo neck and matching high waist brief with a swan motif. Black sheer socks and brown boots finished the look.Look 5: a brown knit polo shirt with green placket and collar tipped with white and matching briefs. Accessories included white socks, black loafers and a hand-held satchel.Look 14: a sheer yellow polo shirt with white badges and matching boxer-style shorts. Slip-on sneakers and a branded water bottle were included in the accessories.Designers took cue from preppy sports trends like ‘tennis core’ and blokette core to deliver a feminine edge to bottoms,Look 24: a short white pleated skirt and a white rib knit pullover with a striped lining over a blue shirt and patterned tie. Other accessories included oversized oval sunglasses, sheer white socks and icy blue mary-janes.Look 7: a white neoprene skirt with a curved hem and black details and a matching tight-fit short sleeved jacket. Oversized shield sunglasses and open toed print sandals finished the look.Look 16: a pair of black bike shorts and pinstriped pleated skirt combination was shown with a tight-fit black Adidas hooded jacket with white stripes. Black rubber sandals with defined toes completed the look.

Graphic Tops Designers showed a variety of tee-shirts, sweatshirts and other sporty tops embellished with badges, slogans and numbers.

Coach: designer, Stuart Vevers

Coach SS25 Credits: Coach SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ganni: designer, Nicolaj Reffstrup and Ditte Reffstrup

Ganni SS25 Credits: Ganni SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alainpaul

Alainpaul SS25 Credits: Alainpaul SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 20: an oversized sweatshirt embellished with badges and slogans with black leather shorts. Accessories included a black leather baseball cap, white ribbed socks, black lace-ups and a large framed clutch.Look 31: an oversized vee-neck sports shirt in black, white and red with a branded logo and numbers over red lightweight pants and a black chiffon scarf.Look 34: an asymmetric white tee-shirt with a black and red graphic design and black stirrup sweatpants with white piping.