SS25 Trend: Sport meets Street and Ready-to-Wear
Drawing closer to the third anniversary of the passing of Virgil Abloh, it’s clear that his legacy will live on. Abloh was a pioneer, whose visionary work helped to elevate streetwear to a status that is now widely accepted within the luxury fashion realm.
Indeed, collaborations between fashion and athletic brands have become almost commonplace. As previously reported by FashionUnited, brands that partnered for the SS25 season included Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face, Chopova Lowena x Asics, Caroline Hu x Adidas and Attico x Nike.
Many other designers displayed looks or items taken from the worlds of sports and athletics, either showing them in a traditional manner or mixed in unusual ways. Here are several key items that will enhance any assortment next year.
JacketsDesigners took traditional sports styles like the baseball jacket and re-vamped them, either with fresh shapes, unexpected colors and prints or novel fabrics.
Off-White: designer, Ib KamaraLook 16: a cropped baseball jacket in a beige camo print with ribbed collar and cuffs and red and white patches was shown with a wrap skirt in canvas and chiffon.
Akris: designer, Albert KriemlerLook 31: a longline baseball jacket in brown wool with white stripes and leather sleeves and wide leg brown leather pants. White slip-on shoes finished the look.
Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia PradaLook 11: a cropped short-sleeved jacket in a grey and tan technical fabric over a white blouse and navy knit layer was teamed to a navy pleated skirt with a burgundy, olive green and beige striped accent. Accessories included grey ribbed arm warmers, a bracelet worn on the upper arm, socks and branded sneakers. A brown satchel finished the look.
OuterwearDesigners used bright and saturated colors for shells, slickers and other outerwear pieces in technical fabrics.
Louis Vuitton: designer, Nicolas GhesquièreLook 2: a red and blue striped short coat with a peplum and balloon sleeves was shown over a black bodysuit and cream-colored blouse with a bowling ball satchel and black leather strappy flats.
Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia PradaLook 3: a pink raincoat with a purple stripe and a neutral lining with a white blouse, black top and grey knickers. Accessories included oversized aviator sunglasses, a brown leather tote bag and branded slides.
No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaLook 24: a lime green slicker with zipper details was shown over a red shirt and pink gingham skirt with flat pointed toed flats.
Polo NecksThe preppy stylings so prevalent this year will go forward into next season. Garments with polo necks were ubiquitous on the runways, used not just for shirts but also for dresses.
Monse: designers, Laura Kim and Fernando GarciaLook 9: a long, body-con knit dress in pale blue, yellow and green stripes with a split polo neckline. Yellow sneakers completed the look.
Brandon MaxwellLook 19: a navy ribbed below-the-knee dress had short sleeves with a black tipping and a polo collar with four buttons. Clear upper shoes and a hand-held satchel finished the look.
No. 21: designer, Alessandro Dell’AcquaLook 23: a knit top in pale blue, orange and burgundy stripes with a white collar and zip up placket. It was shown with a blue sequined knee-length skirt and yellow sling-backs.
Matching SetsMatching tops and bottoms gave a refined and streamlined look to key pieces.
Ankvas: designer, Christian Juul NielsenLook 24: a cropped knit top in red and cream stripes had a split polo neck and matching high waist brief with a swan motif. Black sheer socks and brown boots finished the look.
Casablanca: designer, Charaf TajerLook 5: a brown knit polo shirt with green placket and collar tipped with white and matching briefs. Accessories included white socks, black loafers and a hand-held satchel.
Lacoste: designer, Pelagia KolotourosLook 14: a sheer yellow polo shirt with white badges and matching boxer-style shorts. Slip-on sneakers and a branded water bottle were included in the accessories.
SkirtsDesigners took cue from preppy sports trends like ‘tennis core’ and blokette core to deliver a feminine edge to bottoms,
Kent & Curwen: designer, Daniel KearnsLook 24: a short white pleated skirt and a white rib knit pullover with a striped lining over a blue shirt and patterned tie. Other accessories included oversized oval sunglasses, sheer white socks and icy blue mary-janes.
Ottolinger: designer, Christa Bösch and Cosima GadientLook 7: a white neoprene skirt with a curved hem and black details and a matching tight-fit short sleeved jacket. Oversized shield sunglasses and open toed print sandals finished the look.
Avavav: designer, Beate KarlssonLook 16: a pair of black bike shorts and pinstriped pleated skirt combination was shown with a tight-fit black Adidas hooded jacket with white stripes. Black rubber sandals with defined toes completed the look.
Graphic Tops Designers showed a variety of tee-shirts, sweatshirts and other sporty tops embellished with badges, slogans and numbers.
Coach: designer, Stuart VeversLook 20: an oversized sweatshirt embellished with badges and slogans with black leather shorts. Accessories included a black leather baseball cap, white ribbed socks, black lace-ups and a large framed clutch.
Ganni: designer, Nicolaj Reffstrup and Ditte ReffstrupLook 31: an oversized vee-neck sports shirt in black, white and red with a branded logo and numbers over red lightweight pants and a black chiffon scarf.
AlainpaulLook 34: an asymmetric white tee-shirt with a black and red graphic design and black stirrup sweatpants with white piping.
