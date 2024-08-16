SS25 trends: The key accessories from Copenhagen Fashion Week

From August 5 to August 9, Copenhagen Fashion Week unveiled the Spring/Summer 2025 collections from Scandinavian and international designers. FashionUnited recaps the most striking accessories.

The bandana

Worn on the head, around the neck, or on the wrist, the pointed bandana brightened a myriad of Danish shows this season.

From left to right: Ekroth, Royal Danish Academy, Vibskov. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The pillow clutch

When models weren't sporting plush bags under their arms, designers opted to place cushion-like clutches in the crook of their elbows. Two-in-one designs perfect for those long-distance flights.

From left to right: Gestuz, The Garment, Stamm. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The floral belt

Channelling a Y2K spirit, numerous silhouettes featured thin belts -often knitted- adorned with flowers.

From left to right: Operasport, Operasport, Rotate. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

The net bag

The net bag (or former shopping bag) lends a casual, summery nonchalance to silhouettes with its updated proportions.

Maraschin, Lovechild, Maraschin. Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Y2K sunglasses

In transparent acetate or with graphic frames, this season's sunglasses on the Copenhagen catwalk are lighter than ever with a revamped Y2K look.

Forza, Maraschin, Vibskov. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated from French into English with the help of an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.