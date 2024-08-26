SS25 womenswear preview: Trad wives, generational values and AI craft to lead

The spring/summer 2025 womenswear shows are fast approaching, with New York Fashion Week ringing in the season as the first of the four top fashion cities, due to kick off September 6. With it, we can expect an evolution of trends that have already engrossed audiences in the past, as well as ones that seem to dramatically juxtapose these inclinations. To discuss the shifts, FashionUnited spoke to Patricia Maeda, director of womenswear at trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops.

Merging of craftsmanship and AI

Collina Strada SS24, MSGM SS24 and Rabanne FW24. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Though artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its infancy within the fashion design world, it has a vast potential, according to Maeda. “As technology continues to evolve, September’s fashion shows promise even more tech-driven breakthroughs,” Maeda added. “It will be fascinating to see how designers harness technology to push the boundaries of craftsmanship and extend the boundaries of what we usually associate with traditional luxury.”

In this respect, notable events on the horizon for Maeda include Matthieu Blazy’s work at Bottega Veneta, who “shows that innovation and craftsmanship can coexist harmoniously”, and Coperni’s impending show at Disneyland Paris, which Maeda said is “poised to deliver a truly unforgettable fashion moment merging technology and fashion”. This inclusion of AI technology won’t be entirely new, however. Machine-learning was already applied to create AI-generated prints in Collina Strada’s spring 2024 collection, for example, while at Christian Cowan’s NYFW show, the designer’s Primrose dress, made in collaboration with Adobe, caused a stir, Maeda highlighted. What new forms AI X Fashion could take is yet to be seen.

Generational value shift impacts the everyday

Stamm FW24, Willy Chavarria FW24, Vetements SS23. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Developments as a result of time passing will also become evident in fashion among shifting generational values, changes that are to particularly impact and reshape product trends. Touching on this, Maeda said: “Brand loyalty has shifted dramatically in recent years as companies recognise that a mere namesake label no longer captures the hearts of millennials and Gen Z.”

Maeda noted that such pivots have directly influenced the rise of daywear, sportswear and casual dressing, which ultimately reflect the “modern consumer desire for practicality” and thus a “renewed interest in the ‘everyday’ and a pragmatic approach to how women actually dress” that has seen a resurgence in designer showcases. What this could mean for SS25 is collections that “truly embody the essence of contemporary fashion”, Maeda added, with favour towards a “more flexible and authentic approach to style over rigid sartorial norms”.

An example of this had previously been touched on by Melissa Moylan, VP of womenswear at Fashion Snoops, who said in her SS25 trend seminar that increased value orientation of customers saw them supporting brands that reflected their larger beliefs. As such, as part of her trend ‘Devotion’, she believes there could be a reexamination of traditionalism and rituals that could particularly take shape in the form of rebellious disobedience. Willy Chavarria already depicted an example of such during his AW24 show, where he presented a collection inspired by clericalism to comment on his religious upbringing and challenge traditional brand perceptions.

A new era of quiet luxury

Khaite FW24, Alaia FW24, Jil Sander SS24. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Everytime you think the quiet luxury trend has faded once and for all, it makes a resurgence of significant proportions. This ability to retain relevance has likely ushered it into the status of becoming a more cemented fixture of fashion – less of a temporary trend and more of a sign that consumer preferences have officially changed for the long-run. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t evolved, however. “While minimalism will always hold its place in fashion, I think today’s iteration of ‘quiet luxury’ is less about aesthetics and more about the principles of simplicity and exclusivity,” Maeda said.

While hints of such progression may already have become clear in The Row’s autumn 2024 no-photo show or Alaia’s intimate runway at its Parisian boutique, Maeda envisions this return to exclusivity only becoming more apparent in the coming season. She elaborated: “Though this approach may seem elitist, it serves as a reminder to savour the experience itself–observing, wearing, and feeling the emotional resonance of exceptional garments. This, perhaps, represents the true evolution of quiet luxury: an intimate connection with the clothes and the unique sensation they evoke when worn.”

'Trad wife' takeover

Jacquemus FW24, Koradior FW24, Vivetta FW24. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Elsewhere, one trend that has defined online discussion these past months is that of ‘Trad Wives’, a term that refers to women who practise traditional gender roles, often reminiscent of the 1950s. While a topic of controversy in some aspects, and certainly straying from aforementioned trends, there is no denying that this ‘homemaking’ aesthetic has gained curiosity among the wider public. It is a one that Maeda also believes could make its way onto the runway, albeit in a form that stays closer to the fashion aspect with less emphasis on the, typically, contentious values.

Speaking on this, Maeda said: “Another big trend I expect to see on the runways is the return to feminine ideals via uber-feminine designs that embrace the notion of domesticity – a concept gaining traction through trends like the ‘trad wife’ movement. This modern take on reclaimed femininity offers a fresh narrative for womenswear, updating elements of girlhood (such as bows, bubble skirts) with quotidian pieces that evoke sentimentality. Think apron skirts, layered skirts meant to look like underpinnings, and tablecloth dressing.”