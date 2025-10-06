SS26 street style: Little Red Riding Hood, rugby players and charming trivialities

It will be a while before the trends from the current spring/summer 2026 Fashion Weeks truly take shape. This is no reason to look away from the fashion capitals. While designers in Paris, Milan, London and New York present their summer collections, show guests are already providing exciting insights into how individual trends could be implemented in everyday life.

From the tie making a serious comeback to velvety caramel textures and sparkling daytime sequins, the streets have become a stage for volume, athleticism and playful details. SS26 proves once again that trends are not confined to the catwalk.

FashionUnited has summarised the street style trends for SS26.

Tie gets serious

What was once a symbol of authority, bureaucracy and dull boardrooms is experiencing a revival for spring/summer 2026. This time, however, it is without the experimental escapades of past seasons. The tie is being taken seriously again.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

While in recent years it has been repurposed as a headband, belt or even a top substitute, it is now back where it belongs: around the neck, under a classic shirt collar, neatly tied. This does not mean a return to a back-to-business mode. The look remains relaxed, thanks to loose-fitting men's shirts, slightly faded jeans, oversized denim jackets or college-style suede jackets.

Caramel textures

In terms of colour, caramel tones dominated the streets of Paris, Milan, New York and London. These warm brown and beige shades were often used in fur and suede looks, proving to be the perfect answer to the season's changeable temperatures.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The palette ran through voluminous faux-fur coats, butter-soft suede and structured oversized silhouettes, which gave the trend a velvety warmth and a casual elegance.

Argyle club

The argyle check is also making a comeback. It is not a nostalgic golf club pattern, but a stylish statement. For SS26, the classic design was worn generously on the streets, seen on shoulders, skirts and co-ord sets.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The pattern was often interpreted unconventionally, sometimes cut asymmetrically or styled with a deliberate clash. A chunky knit jumper with a deep V-neck brings the check to the streets in a modern way, combined with a loosely falling skirt that lends the look lightness and movement. A finely knitted set where the pattern runs diagonally across the body is also particularly exciting.

Form over function

Alongside classic fabrics and patterns, another, almost sculptural, trend emerged. Clothing that reshapes the body rather than draping it. The silhouette took centre stage instead of functionality. It was voluminous, inflated and almost like a wearable work of art.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The looks were reminiscent of cloud formations, piles of cushions or balloon sculptures. Ruched satin skirts piled up into voluminous bubbles. Dresses were given multi-layered padding and lavishly voluminous structures merged fashion and sculpture.

Charming trivialities

Street style is no longer just a stage for fashion. It is also a showcase for the small, charming details of everyday life. There is the oversized “I heart Milano” mug, which almost looks like a love letter to the city while adding a playful twist to the outfit. There is also the Moschino biscuit packaging that has been unceremoniously converted into a bag.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Of course, the ubiquitous coffee-to-go cup is also a must-have. It is integrated so naturally into the looks that it has long been more than just a caffeine supplier.

Rugby polo reloaded

Hardly any garment embodies sportiness and preppy chic as much as the striped polo shirt. Yet for SS26, it is getting an update that catapults it from the rugby pitch straight onto the streets of the fashion capitals.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wide block stripes in black and white or navy dominated. They were classic but combined with new styling ideas. As a minidress with a tulle skirt; casually tucked into grey pleated shorts; or paired with elegant suit shorts and a blazer. The rugby polo is versatile and proves that it is much more than a sporty basic. Chunky lace-up boots or Mary-Janes with lace socks also add a surprisingly playful touch to the masculine striped pattern.

Ladies in red

Alongside caramel, argyle and ties, another unmissable trend emerged: the power of the colour red.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sharply tailored suit in signal red looked almost sculptural. Another look was reminiscent of the fairytale of Little Red Riding Hood: a red hooded cape, combined with patterned tights, loafers and a four-legged friend as an accessory. The colour was interpreted in a sporty-elegant way in the form of a sleeveless top with wide-leg trousers, accentuated by leather opera gloves and an oversized fringed bag.

Sequins for day

Glitter was also a must-have in SS26 street style. However, it was not in its classic evening form, but reimagined for the daytime. Sequins, long confined to cocktail dresses or red-carpet looks, were confidently integrated into the urban streetscape.

Street style SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

One look combined a brightly striped skirt with a shiny hem and a sporty Adidas jacket. Another featured a sequinned midi skirt under a utility jacket, worn with flat sandals. A third style played with maximum contrast: a skirt made of sparkling pastel green sequins, combined with an oversized checked wool jacket.