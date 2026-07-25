SS27 Menswear Trend: The colorful preppy aesthetic from Thom Browne, Polo Ralph Lauren and more

For SS27, Milan hosted two titans of American style presenting different, hyper-colorful takes on preppy fashion. Thom Browne reimagined collegiate prep, executing his signature tailored style in vivid madras, technical nylon seersuckers, and graphic-check wools. On the other hand, Polo Ralph Lauren leaned heavily into vibrant hues and playful prints.

This colorful, preppy aesthetic emerged as a dominant theme across both Milan and Paris, with brands from Vuitton to Sacai mixing colorful tops and outerwear pieces with neutral and monotoned khaki pants and shorts. It continued last year's menswear shift away from luxury activewear toward a fusion of relaxed American style and classic European tailoring.

Polo Ralph Lauren SS27

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A primary-colored patchwork cable-knit rugby sweater featuring block paneling, a white polo collar, crest embroidery, and bold collegiate details with pleated, white wide-leg pants. Styled with narrow rectangular black sunglasses, a navy-and-white polka-dot neck scarf tucked into the collar, and an oversized canvas boat tote bag with deep navy trim. Low-profile navy-blue and white suede sneakers completed the look.

Thom Browne SS27

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An ankle-length bright green trench coat with black accents over a red tailored vest, asymmetric vertical-striped button-down shirt and navy knit striped tie with pastel-yellow pleated trousers cropped high above the ankles. Other accessories included a flat-topped straw boater, black socks and white leather penny loafers.

Ami SS27 by Alexandre Mattiussi

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A cobalt blue lightweight nylon hooded anorak jacket featuring a half-zip neckline and a front pouch pocket with matching relaxed-fit athletic drawstring shorts. Accessories included a slim tan leather crossbody pouch, a black bandana headband, black and silver sneakers.

Auralee SS27 by Ryota Iwai

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A tan-colored blazer over an orange lightweight button-down shirt and matching drawstring nylon shorts. Accessories included wire frame sunglasses and deconstructed black leather deck shoes.

Willy Chavarria SS27

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A bright orange, boxy cropped windbreaker-style jacket featuring contrasting blue cuffs and an upturned collar layered over a matching blue button-up shirt with white wide leg trousers with front pleating, a dark leather belt with a prominent silver buckle, and classic black leather dress shoes.

Kenzo SS27 by Nigo

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A long, grass-green wool overcoat with a crest patch embroidered on the chest pocket, and a horizontal cream and dark navy striped polo shirt, styled with a long, thin matching striped ribbon necktie. Loose, relaxed dark-wash raw denim jeans featuring a slight bootcut flair and soft leather slip-on shoes.

Louis Vuitton SS27 by Pharrell Williams

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A neon yellow hooded parka with a fur trim around the hood and a horizontally striped button-up knit vest styled in shades of lime green, navy, and yellow with wide-leg, pleated plaid pants. Accessories included a washed green logo baseball cap, green-framed acetate sunglasses, and low-top logo sneakers.

Wooyoungmi SS27 by Madame Woo

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A lime-green cotton-blouson jacket with a plaid lining over a cream dress shirt, a geometric-print silk necktie and gem-stone necklace with high-waisted, dress trousers in light gray wool, a leather belt and a white cloth headwrap.

Kolor SS27 by Junichi Abe

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An oversized, vibrant green technical utility jacket with black accents. A heather gray knit polo shirt with blue and green athletic striping on the collar. Khaki-colored shorts with an integrated nylon webbing belt. Low-top technical trail running shoes detailed with a multi-colored toggle lacing system, styled alongside vertical-striped heather gray crew socks.

Sacai SS27 by Chitose Abe

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A cropped red blouson bomber jacket featuring an asymmetric, heavily quilted zip placket cover. A long, fluid navy polka-dot scarf draped over a light blue poplin shirt and oversized, wide-leg khaki chino trousers with relaxed pleating, and suede multi-strap buckled sandals.

Undercover SS27 by Jun Takahashi

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Bright primary and secondary colors (orange, yellow, blue, green) styled into full top-to-bottom technical athletic gear.