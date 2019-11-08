St. John relaunches with social media-driven strategy and capsule collection

American luxury brand St. John, which was founded in 1962 and has become known for streamlined knitwear has relaunched with a social media-driven state of mind. The company’s full rebranding was led by its newly appointed creative director, Zoe Turner. According to an announcement from the brand, Turner will lead all creative endeavors at the brand “starting with its codes and icons and melding them with her fresh approach to product, visual and store design.”

St. John’s new image begins with a redesigned logo, indicating that the brand has officially entered into a new era. To echo this idea, the knitwear label is relaunching with a limited-edition collection. Created by Turner and her team, the capsule includes 20 head-to-toe knitwear looks for the modern woman.

Items in Turner’s capsule collection feature iconic silhouettes reimagined, as well as modern details including graphic geometric prints, metal hardware, and updated proportions.

“The capsule was inspired by the icons of St. John, represented in 20 unique looks that capture the spirit of the house through colour, print, silhouette and craft,” Turner shared in a statement. “This will act as a foundation to build our new story.”

St. Johns’ relaunch showcases its capsule collection with a digitally-native campaign, focusing on social media.

With St. John’s new campaign approach, consumers can experience new collection exclusively online and on Instagram in the U.S. and on WeChat in China.

“We’re excited to introduce Zoe and her vision with this limited-edition capsule collection, and to spark the conversation around beautiful fashion through the digitally-led campaign. These new initiatives will speak to a larger audience, including our existing clients, about who we are and what we represent: a blend of modernity and history,” St. John’s chief executive officer Eran Cohen said in a statement.

Image: St. John