Starter partners with Pull and Bear

Starter has collaborated with Pull and Bear in celebration of the sport brand’s 50 year anniversary.

The two brands have teamed up to create the Starter x Pull and Bear Autumn/Winter ‘21 capsule collection, combining streetwear with athleisure.

A collection has a two tone theme, shown with a two tone denim jacket, a patchwork shirt and an oversized cardigan. The collection’s colourways are mainly a forest green and black and white tones.

Starter is recognisable for its star logo, which is featured on pieces in the collection. The brand originally began with the idea that “every athlete dreams of being a starting player.” The brand has since drawn inspiration from sport, music and pop culture.

Other pieces in the collection include a sweatshirt and jogging trousers co-ord, an oversized raincoat and accessories such as baseball caps, beanies and socks. The collection’s centerpiece will be the Starter classic varsity jacket, embroidered with Starter 50 year anniversary logo patches.

The collection is available in both Europe and UK markets, online at Pull and Bear and in a select group of stores.