Stella McCartney and Adidas team up for Wimbledon collection

Stella McCartney and Adidas have teamed up to launch a tennis collection that will be worn by the likes of Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza and Stefanos Tsitsipas at this summer’s Wimbledon.

“Iconic style meets unrivalled performance,” is how the collection is described on the Adidas website. It’s made up of 17 pieces, including a court dress and court zip tee for women, and a tailored FreeLift construction for men.

The collection was created using a range of innovative methods and sustainable materials including dope dye technology, a method that creates less water waste by adding colour directly into the material mix at the initial stage of production; recycled polyester, a synthetic fibre made from waste material such as plastic bottles and used garments; and Parley Ocean plastic, a material created from upcycled plastic waste that was intercepted from beaches and coastal communities, before being made into yarn.

Winner of last year’s Wimbledon women’s singles, Angelique Kerber, said in a statement: “I’m ready to return to London and defend my title at Wimbledon, I just love the tradition of it. I am proud to be wearing the new Adidas by Stella McCartney Tennis Collection on court this year, it was created using technology which saves water waste and features fabrics which keep me cool and comfortable, really delivering on my dynamic performance needs.”

The Adidas by Stella McCartney Tennis collection will be available online from 24 June on Adidas and Stella McCartney’s online stores as well as on Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter.