Stella McCartney and Neiman Marcus partner on spring 2023 launch

Stella McCartney presented her spring 2023 collection during an exclusive launch experience at Neiman Marcus, as part of the retailer’s ongoing ‘Revolutionising Luxury Experiences’ initiative.

During the event, visitors could gain insight into the importance of sustainably and ethically-sourced fashion, Neiman Marcus said in a release, values that it noted had been mirrored in McCartney’s new collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer of the department store chain, said: “Stella McCartney’s leadership and dedication to sustainable and ethical practices paved the way for significant impact in the fashion industry, and her concepts continue inspiring us today.

“Her beautiful collections are designed to start a dialogue about how we can all make a difference. We are honoured that Stella chose to kick-off this inspirational conversation with our highly engaged customers and their style advisors.”

According to the brand, the designer’s spring 2023 collection, entitled ‘Rewilding & Rechilding’, was made from 85 percent “responsible” materials, including “forest-friendly viscose” and Humana denim made from textile waste.

Neiman Marcus further noted that the drop falls in line with its recent move to ban fur products from its assortment this month, something it has been building on since 2021, with it recently ramping up its efforts in a bid to increase revenue from sustainable and ethical products across its assortment.

McCartney’s latest collection is available to shop in select Neiman Marcus stores and online.