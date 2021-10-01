Stella McCartney becomes last minute addition to Paris Fashion Week calendar

There’s a reason the saying is fashionably late. In a last-minute turn of events, fashion designer Stella McCartney has joined the Paris Fashion Week calendar. Her show will officially take place on October 4.

Chinese brand Shang Xia move to the 9:30 time slot, and Schiaparelli will move to 10:30. McCartney herself is no stranger to Paris Fashion Week. Previously, she has shown her collections at Opera Garnier. A year ago, she closed Paris Fashion Week with a digital presentation.

McCartney’s name has grown in popularity ever since sustainability, a topic that she’s long made her brand about, has come into bigger focus in the fashion industry. As lifelong vegetarian, McCartney has never used real fur or leather in her designs.