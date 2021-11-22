Stella McCartney celebrates The Beatles with capsule collection

Stella McCartney is celebrating British band The Beatles with a capsule collection featuring graphics and typography inspired by the foursome’s most iconic covers to coincide with the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

The collection celebrates the legendary band’s iconography, music and values, and features conscious pieces for women and men, including a regenerated nylon bomber inspired by her own father’s Paul McCartney’s wardrobe.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney

The Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back capsule includes galaxy wash organic cotton denim, a patchwork cardigan coat, knit tracksuits, and accessories featuring graphic and collaged takes on the band’s iconography.

The typography is contrasted with vibrant psychedelic prints created by The Beatles long-time collaborators, The Fool collective. The trippy and colourful graphics are featured across T-shirts, jumpers and hoodies, as well as a vibrant version of the Reclypse unisex trainer, the brand’s most sustainable vegan sneaker to date.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney

Commenting on the capsule, Stella McCartney said in a statement: “Get Back is about so much more than just a song or a concert – it is the timeless story of lifelong friends coming together to create something incredible with laughter and utter fearlessness whilst standing at the forefront of change. “The Beatles were the faces of a cultural movement for positive change that continues to shape the lives of millions around the world, and I hope this capsule celebrates and communicates these ageless messages to a new generation.”

Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back is exclusively available at stellamccartney.com, in Stella McCartney stores and on Net-a-Porter. Prices range from 70 to 1,795 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney