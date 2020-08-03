Stella McCartney partners with Thélios for eyewear collections

British designer Stella McCartney has signed a long-term partnership with Thélios, the eyewear division of LVMH, to create sustainable eyewear collections starting with the spring/summer 2021 season.

The first collection will debut in November 2020 and will offer consumers eyewear products made of alternative raw materials, as part of Stella McCartney’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

The collection will incorporate a number of sustainable features including bio-lenses, composed of 39 percent castor oil with a carbon reduction emissions of 40 percent on the raw material, as well as frames featuring an ecological version of bio-acetate, composed of fibres derived from wood and cotton seeds, plant-based plasticisers and 68 percent organic carbon content.

The partnership will also see Stella McCartney Kids collection featuring bio-acetate for the first time.

Commenting on the partnership, Stella McCartney said in a press statement: “Since day one, we have been committed to creating materials that are the most desirable, with the least impact on the planet – including in the plastic-heavy luxury eyewear category.

“We introduce to Thélios our bio-tech solutions and sustainable innovation, and are thrilled to have their experts join us in growing Stella McCartney eyewear’s eco-friendly vision.”

Thélios chief executive Giovanni Zoppas, added: “We are delighted to welcome Stella McCartney to the Thélios family at a time when sustainability and protecting the environment could not possibly be more important for us and our industry. Her unique vision will also benefit our other Maisons that are truly committed to limiting their environmental footprint and using sustainable materials.”

Thélios produces eyewear for a number of LVMH houses including Celine, Loewe, Kenzo and Fenty.

Image: courtesy of Stella McCartney/Thélios