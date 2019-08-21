Stella McCartney & Taylor Swift share collaboration details

Sustainable fashion design pioneer Stella McCartney and pop star Taylor Swift have collaborated on a ready-to-wear and accessories collection.

The collection, which can currently be previewed in a lookbook published on Swift's website, is set to coincide with the debut of her new album "Lover," which will release on August 23. Swift will show the collection in more detail at 5 p.m. EST on August 22 during a Youtube Live video.

McCartney and Swift met in London during one of Swift's concerts. Swift told Rolling Stone that she had such a connection with the designer that she mentioned McCartney in one of the songs in the upcoming album, then asked McCartney if she would be interested in forming a collaboration.

The two named their clothing collection after Swift's album title. "Lover," the ready-to-wear line, includes jackets, dresses, T-shirts, sweatshirts, handbags, hats and tote bags. Everything was made according to McCartney's sustainability standards, which include eco-friendly manufacturing and the exclusion of leather.

The ready-to-wear range will be available for purchase online later this month and in an exclusive pop-up store in New York City from August 23 through 25.

Images: store.taylorswift.com