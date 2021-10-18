Stephen Curry and Under Armour collaborate on Sesame Street sneaker collection

Basketball star, Stephen Curry will be releasing a seven-piece footwear collection as part of his label Curry Brand, powered by retailer Under Armour, in partnership with Sesame Street nonprofit, Sesame Workshop.

Named ‘Street Pack’, the collection features the Curry Flow 9 shoe in colourways inspired by iconic Sesame Street characters. References to each individual are apparent in unique markings on the shoes, with different character styles dropping over the coming months.

The first drop will see Count von Count and Big Bird represented in two shoe variants, while Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster are set to be the supplementary subjects of later releases.

Image: Curry Brand, Under Armour x Sesame Street

“We love the way the Curry Brand promotes healthy, active lifestyles and teamwork,” said Gabriela Arenas, vice president of global licensing at Sesame Workshop, in a statement.

“It’s been so much fun combining Curry Brand’s commitment to play and Under Armour’s innovation technology with Sesame Street’s iconic characters in this vibrant and playful collaboration with multigenerational appeal.”

Following the success of the Curry Flow 8, the new Curry Flow 9 introduces a more advanced UA Flow traction pattern and technology that improves foot stability, developed by Under Armour. Designers at the label used the model as a base to implement the physical attributes of each Sesame Street character included in the line, considering tonal qualities and personalities.

Curry, three-time NBA champion and father of three, said about the collaboration: “Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message. It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

The first drop from the ‘Street Pack’ collection will be available November 19, with other releases coming in the following months.