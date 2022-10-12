Stitch Fix launches latest Elevate collection alongside six entrepreneurs

Online personal styling platform Stitch Fix has launched its newest Elevate collection as part of its annual programme designed to support POC-owned businesses.

Looks from the collection, which is available to exclusively shop via Stitch Fix’s website, feature designs from six entrepreneurs of colour.

Launched in 2020, the platform’s ‘Elevate’ programme sees selected apparel and accessories businesses receive a number of support mechanisms to help scale and grow their company.

This year’s recipients received support through the likes of a 25,000 dollar cash grant, the provision of data insights, product-to-market advisory support and one-on-one advisory sessions with leaders at Stitch Fix and Harlem’s Fashion Row.

The platform hopes to provide tools that ensure a sustained impact and ongoing support for participating entrepreneurs as they look to scale their business, with each edition of the programme eventually culminating in a final collection.

Those involved this year included Besida, a brand based between Nigeria and Atlanta, ready-to-wear label BruceGlen, sustainable womenswear manufacturer Megan Renee and Edas, a Brooklyn-based brand founded by Sade Mims.

In a release, Stitch Fix said that applications for the 2023 Elevate cohort will be opening spring 2023.