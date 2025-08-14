StockX: Asics maintains top spot, Labubu breaks records

Both storied brands and emerging names were winning over customers during the first half of the year, according to StockX’s latest ‘Big Facts: Brands Making Moves’ report. “From the Labubu phenomenon to up-and-comers like Bravest Studios, there’s great energy in the secondary market right now,” the resale platform’s CEO, Greg Schwartz said on the data.

In the way of ‘Brands on the Rise’, Asics maintained the top spot on StockX’s fastest-growing sneaker brand list for the second consecutive year, seeing a continued trade growth of 71 percent year-over-year. This was followed by Mihara Yasuhiro, which saw an increase of 63 percent, and Salomon, which returned to the list with a growth of 53 percent.

StockX cited the resurgence of the brand’s XT-6 and XT-Whisper silhouettes as the cause of its return, bolstered by notable collaborations with Sandy Liang and Kith. Asics’ Gel-NYC model also enjoyed a notable uptick in performance, with trade increasing 167 percent over the half year period. Nike, meanwhile, reintroduced its Total 90 3 shoe in March 2025 and, in the four months that followed, StockX saw nearly 7,500 of sales.

For shoes, Clarks was deemed among the winners of the category, with growth amounting to 58 percent, up from 13 percent at the end of 2024. Akin to Salomon, collaborations were a driving factor for the British brand, with Martine Rose and Oasis’ Liam Gallagher among its partners. Bravest Studios was also named among StockX’s fastest-growing shoe brands, reporting an increase in trades of 32 percent. Timberland topped the list in trade growth, with sales increasing 123 percent.

Cactus Plant Flea Market came out on top for apparel thanks to what StockX said was “an ongoing obsession with jerseys”, which helped the brand secure YoY growth of 328 percent. This was followed by Fear of God, which welcomed a 163 percent growth, and Juice WRLD, the brand by the late rapper of the same name that saw trade rise 144 percent.

Meanwhile, Pop Mart’s viral hit, the Labubu, continued its reign as the best-selling collectible on StockX, a position it has been in since October 2024. The accessory was searched for 2.4 million times on the platform for the first six months of the year, making it one of the top 10 most popular search terms. Sales for the fluffy critter doubled in June 2025 compared to January, and continued to rise into July, breaking its own sales record.