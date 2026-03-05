StockX celebrates 10 year anniversary with retrospective report and event

Resale marketplace StockX is honouring its 10 year anniversary with a report looking back on some of the most notable brands, products and milestones seen over its decade in operation. The report, ‘10 Years of StockX’, details everything from the most-traded products since the platform’s launch to its most expensive sales and biggest price increases, spanning everything from apparel to gaming consoles.

Of all the data provided, the report’s ‘Then & Now’ section highlights just how much StockX has grown since its inception. In 2016, the platform launched with 16 brands and focused primarily on sneakers, while operating across 67 countries and territories. By 2025, its categories grew to include sneakers, as well as shoes, apparel, accessories, collectibles, trading cards, and electronics, with 952 brands across the platform. The company further expanded to 200 regions over its lifespan.

Nike and Jordan dominate throughout

In most of the report’s categories, Nike, alongside its associated Jordan brand, has remained a front player for StockX, largely dominating the leader board. For the top three best-selling sneakers, Nike’s Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda came out on top, followed by the Nike Air Force 1 Low White and the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda Women’s. The Nike Pro Therma-Fit Hyperwarm Hood was the top performing accessory.

The list of StockX’s top 10 biggest release-day performers was dominated by the Jordan brand, a variety of silhouettes of which took up all spots on the list. It was the Jordan 11 Retro Cool Grey that came in first, however, followed by Jordan 11 Retro Gamma Blue. Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Supreme Black was the leading best-selling collab, beating out Juice Wrld x Vlone Butterfly’s t-shirt and Converse Chuck Talor’s All Star 70 H1 Comme des Garcons, which took up the second and third spots, respectively.

At the top of the 10 most expensive sales list was the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 Low Monogram Brown Damier Azur sneaker, which cost 85,000 dollars. Kaws What Party Portfolio Set of Seven Prints followed with 83,000 dollars, beating out the trading card, Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Rookie Black, which sold for 75,000 dollars.

Adidas pushes through in shoe category

Nike was also the leading performer in StockX’s price appreciation list. Its Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago shoe jumped from an average resale price of 1,253 dollars in the first 30 days of its release, to 3,275 dollars in 2025, despite retailing at 190 dollars. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Off-White sneaker saw its own price jump 1,551 dollars over the 10 years, putting it in second place.

In terms of best-selling sneaker releases by year, Adidas only slightly surpassed Nike in performance. From 2016 to 2019, Adidas silhouettes dominated the charts, with Nike taking over in 2020 before Adidas returned to lead in 2023. From 2024, Nike’s Jordan brand has maintained the top spot. Adidas’s Yeezy collaboration also took up the top spots for best-selling shoes, with the brands’ Slide Onyx, Slide Slate Grey, and Foam RNR Onyx retaining the leading spots.

StockX hosts Detroit event to celebrate anniversary

To commemorate the anniversary, StockX is hosting a fully shoppable, community-centred destination in Detroit from March 13 to 15. Throughout the event, the platform is looking to bring together customers and cultural voices to look back on the past decade in a pop-up experience. Nearly 700 products, including high-demand brands, will be available at discounted prices, while fireside chats and panel discussions by industry experts will be held daily. A special auction showcasing 10 exclusive products will take place, alongside a sale of anniversary merchandise.

In a statement, StockX’s CEO, Greg Schwartz, said: “This anniversary is a celebration of the community that helped build StockX and a reflection of our commitment to continued growth and innovation. Being able to kick off this moment in our hometown on 313 Day — a proud tribute to Detroit’s iconic area code and the culture, creativity and strength that define the city — makes it especially meaningful.”