StockX: Performance shoes on the rise, Asics and Puma continue to dominate

Online marketplace StockX has published its latest quarterly trend round up highlighting the movers and shakers of the 2024 resale market, from the top collaborations of the period to the most in demand sneaker silhouettes. In a release, the company’s founder, COO and president, Greg Schwartz, said the ‘Big Facts: 2024 Trends’ report gave an eye-opening account of how much the resale market has changed over the past year.

Summary Puma and Asics lead in brand searches and sales growth on the resale market.

Nike dominates in high-value sneaker collaborations, with Air Force 1 and Jordan models leading the way.

Performance shoes and streetwear are top-performing categories, with Adidas, On Running, Denim Tears, and Hellstar showing significant growth.

One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the rising popularity of Asics and Puma, the latter having topped the Most Searched Brands list, seeing an increase of +2,022 percent. The Asics Gel-1130 shoe silhouette, meanwhile, saw trades rise by over 1,000 percent year-over-year (YoY), contributing to Asics’ status of being the fastest growing sneaker brand in 2024.

Nike dominated in standout sneaker collaborations, leading the way with its Nike Air Force 1 Low Cactus Plant Flea Market Fuschia, which reported the highest average price premium of 255 percent. This was followed by the Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP Medium Olive, at a price premium of 222 percent, and the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR Travis Scott University Red, which had an average price premium of 201 percent.

In the way of specific categories, performance shoes and streetwear enjoyed strong performance over the quarter. Performance shoes came top of the list for consumer choice, with the likes of the Adidas AE 1 collection, the Nike P-6000 style and the brand On Running all seeing notable upticks in searches and purchases. In the streetwear realm, meanwhile, Denim Tears, Hellstar and Kith were cited as the top performers. While Denim Tears welcomed a 500 percent YoY trade growth, Hellstar hit over 2,300 percent YoY queries.

On the results, Schwartz said: "As seen in the diversity of brands included in our YoY search increases, consumers are shopping around, creating immense opportunities for companies to win the hearts and minds of customers. At the beginning of the year, nobody could have predicted the massive demand for Stanley tumblers, but it goes to show how important marketing and storytelling is when trying to win a share of attention. With Cyber Weekend quickly approaching, we're watching closely to see how this dynamic plays out and which brands come out on top."