StockX report: Ugg, Asics and Jacquemus among fastest growing brands

Online marketplace StockX has released its latest annual report, Big Facts: Current Culture Index, in which it has outlined the “top-traded and fastest-growing brands” on its platform over the past year.

It comes after the company celebrated the milestone of surpassing 50 million lifetime trades in 2023, an achievement it said had largely been driven by international growth and an “increasingly diverse customer base”.

In a release on the report, StockX CEO Scott Cutler said: "We've continued to see strong demand on our marketplace, despite consumers having faced economic challenges over the last year.”

Cutler went on to note that in 2024, “newcomers and challenger brands” were expected to continue competing with heritage labels, with running, performance basketball and competitive sport set to dominate “hype culture”.

Asics was highlighted as a breakthrough brand in the report, rising through the rankings from number 10 to number five in a single year, as trades increased 239 percent.

It sat alongside other high-growers, including MSCHF with a 240 percent trading increase and sunglasses label Oakley at a 157 percent rise.

Ugg, meanwhile, came out on top as the number one top traded and number one fastest-growing brand in StockX’s ‘shoes’ category. The label welcomed recording trading growth of 154 percent.

In the apparel category, Fear of God maintained the top spot for the second year in a row after it had knocked Supreme from the position in the year prior.

The growing brands list was dominated by newcomers for 2023, however, with Denim Tears growing 649 percent, Represent up 361 percent and Sp5der increasing 145 percent, among others.

Established brands Jacquemus and Coach, on the other hand, were the fastest growing in the accessories division, raking in 111 percent 77 percent growth, respectively.