StockX Year in Review: the best-selling sneakers and streetwear 2020

Luxury goods marketplace StockX has published its 2020 Year in Review shortly before the end of the year. Here are some highlights of the best-selling sneakers, streetwear and collectibles 2020: Crocs are back, their sales increased by 750 percent on StockX. Nike spent 400,000 US dollars developing its Space Hippie line and succeeded: the Nike Space Hippie 03 Vast Grey Hyper Crimson was the best-selling sustainable sneaker. Sales of Adidas’ Yeezy Slides also increased, by a whopping 400 percent, but for the first time in five years, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 is not the number one best-selling sneaker.

Best-selling sneakers 2020

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 Retro Flint 2020 secured the top spot. The sneaker was released in May and quickly became the best-selling sneaker on StockX. Also released in May, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Black Game Royal Toe took second place. In third place is the still popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cinder.

Air Jordans were at the forefront of the women’s exclusive sneaker category, taking the top three spots: The Air Jordan 1 Retro High UNC Chicago Leather, released by Nike in February, was the most requested women’s model, followed by the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Satin Snake Chicago and the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Tie Dye, released in August and June respectively.

2020 streetwear bestsellers

In the “GS” category - models up to size 40 - Air Jordans also came out on top: the Air Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Black Toe GS, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Black Game Royal Toe GS and Air Jordan 1 Retro High Pine Green black GS took first, second and third place, respectively. All three models were released in the first half of the year. In the “Slides” category, the Yeezy Slide Earth Brown secured the top spot, followed by the Yeezy Slide Core and the Yeezy Slide Soot.

Among the most sought-after tops in 2020 was the Travis Scott x McDonald’s Crew T-Shirt Red, even though it was only released in September. Second most popular was the Anti Social Social Club Kkoch T-Shirt Black and third most popular was the Supreme COVID-19 Relief Box Logo Tee White, a collaboration between streetwear brand Supreme and pop artist Takashi Murakami, with proceeds going towards Covid-19 relief. The T-shirt soon sold out, raising more than one million US dollars (820,000 euros) for the good cause. The 60 US dollar T-shirt (around 50 euros) now fetches up to 700 US dollars (575 euros) on resale platforms like StockX.

In terms of bottoms, 2020 Travis Scott x Nike NRG AG Utility Sweatpants Black secured the top slot, followed by the 3D Silicon Applique Sweatpants Dark Slate by US streetwear brand Fear of God. In third place: the NRG BR Fleece Pant Gray from the Nike x Stussy collaboration. In the jersey category, Nike dominated with the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant Black Mamba City Edition Swingman Jersey Black Gold, followed by the LeBron x Tune Squad DNA Jersey White and the Nike Kaepernick Icon 20 Jersey Black.

Best-selling face masks 2020

Most expensive sneakers 2020

Who would have thought even a year ago that face masks would go from being a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’ accessory? By now, they even occupy their own category and in 2020, users of StockX spent more than one million US dollars on them (around 820,000 euros). The Travis Scott Cactus Jack face mask in brown was in first place. In second place: the black “Ape” face mask by Japanese fashion brand A Bathing Ape (Bape for short), which also took third place with its camouflage mask.

Last but not least, the most valuable sneakers released in 2020 and sold on StockX: In first place, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior, which reached a price of 11,408 euros (more than 13,960 US dollars; retail price: 2,000 euros; around 2,447 US dollars); in second place, the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior, which were sold for 9,064 euros (almost 11,100 US dollars); and in third place, the Nike SB Dunk High Reverse Skunk 420 Special Box, which reached a selling price of 6,616 euros (almost 8,100 US dollars).The most valuable sneakers from all releases managed to secure even higher prices such as the Nike Dunk SB Low Paris from 2002 for a staggering 42,963 euros (almost 52,580 US dollars); the Nike Air Mag Back To The Future BTTF 2016 for 41,350 euros (more than 50,600 US dollars) and the Air Jordan 4 Retro from 2018 for 21,502 euros (close to 26,315 US dollars).