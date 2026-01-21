Street style at Pitti Uomo: Female attendees signal gender fluidity

The 109th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo took place in Florence from January 13–16, 2026. Widely regarded as the largest menswear trade show in Europe and one of the most important globally, Pitti Uomo’s influence extends far beyond its scale. It plays a pivotal role in shaping menswear trends, both within the fairgrounds and across the city.

Fashion media has long coined the term “Pitti Peacocks” to describe attendees who dress with confidence and individuality, blending classic luxury tailoring with contemporary and experimental elements. In recent seasons, however, there has been a notable rise in female attendees. Rather than simply borrowing from menswear, these women are redefining it—creating fluid, hybrid looks that combine masculine codes with feminine silhouettes and sporty influences. Their growing presence at what is traditionally a menswear event reflects a broader cultural shift toward gender-fluid, interdisciplinary fashion.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0161 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore the Goldwin 0 Windstopper parka in beige and juxtaposed it with a mid-length gathered skirt and bright accessories.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0023 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The attendee accessorized a grey sweater and denim pants with a Kangol bucket hat, a mohair scarf by Joshua Ellis and lace-ups from Dr. Martens.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 090 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The Influencer Angelique Noire, @the_angelique_noire, wore Xiaolizi's DB fitted 8 button gray wool coat. Accessories included a gray trilby and muffler. She was with her husband, Guillaume Bo, gui_bo.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0532 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Here, Angelique Noire wore a DB pinstriped light grey trouser suit and grey striped shirt. Accessories included a diagonal striped tie and grey wool beret and olive green suede tassel loafers.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0194 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a purple Kangol beret, a Vintage Probiker jacket and olive-green suspender pants by Blumarine.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0465 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a marled grey wool Carhartt beanie and tortoiseshell shields, large striped shawl, a chamois sleeveless tunic and culottes over a nubby ombré sweater.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0476 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a grey herringbone flat cap and long coat over oatmeal safari style jacket in wool with matching trousers and a white pintucked blouse with brown tasseled loafers.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0567 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a bright red mohair collarless buttonless jacket over a striped shirt with a white collar and black tie, grey midi skirt, black hose and red satin pumps, a black framed satchel and large white sunglasses

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0583 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a black sweater over white lace layers and Adidas pants. Accessories included a Strellson x Prohibited cap, a black tie and a vintage Coach bag

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0650 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A blue velvet jacket and Adidas ‘Firebird’ denim pants. Accessories included a red and blue rep tie and a ‘Teletubbies - Tinky Winky’ Bag.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0083 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

On the left, the Willy Chavarria Stockton work jacket and a black long bubble skirt, a Carhartt ‘heart train’ beanie and Timberland boots.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0304 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore the ‘Maverick Tom Cruise Top Gun’ Flight Jacket, a plaid shirt and bleached blue jeans.

Credits: Pitti Uomo FW26 Look 0388 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This attendee wore a chambray shirt and green tartan skirt under a black velvet coat with a newsboy cap, a vintage Coach crossbody bag and monk shoes.