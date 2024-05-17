Street Style Trends: Luxury handbags get a novelty makeover

 
By Jayne Mountford

Sunrise and Sunset Hermes Birkin Bags Credits: Sunrise and Sunset Hermes Birkin Bags/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

There are signs in both Europe and The U.S. that there is a weakening demand for full-priced luxury handbags. However, most high-end brands rely heavily on this sector to build name recognition and revenue. Some businesses are doubling down and are willing to keep pushing prices higher to compensate for short falls. As recently reported by FashionUnited.com, the retail price of a Chanel medium sized flap bag has been increased by about 6 percent to over 10,700 dollars (10.000 euro).

Another tactic employed by both major and smaller companies is to release novelty or embellished versions of their coveted bags,sometimes in collaboration with other brands. In other instances, consumers customise their own handbags to add an element of uniqueness. Nowhere is this trend more evident than on the street during major fashion weeks.

Dior ‘Rasta Mania’ Saddle bag

Dior ‘Rasta Mania’ Saddle bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

When John Galliano was the designer at Dior, he introduced the original version of the saddle bag. In the early aughts, he launched a variety of novelty versions including the printed ‘Rasta Mania’ version. It has once again risen in popularity, with a hefty price tag on the resale sites.

Coach/ Disney 101 Dalmatians Cruella Box Crossbody Bag

Coach/ Disney 101 Dalmatians Cruella Bag Credits: New York Street Style FW24©Launchmetrics/spotlight

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021, Coach collaborated with Disney to produce a series of products featuring their most iconic villains. The crossbody bag depicting Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations has been a crowd pleaser.

Loewe x Studio Ghibli: ‘Spirited Away’ bag

Loewe x Studio Ghibli handheld bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jonathan Anderson appears to delight in producing all kinds of novelty bags. He collaborated with the renowned animation house Studio Ghibli to create a capsule collection inspired by the 2001 animated film ‘Spirited Away’.

Loewe x Studio Ghibli: Giant Castle Bag

Loewe x Studio Ghibli: Giant Castle Bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In another collaboration with Studio Ghibli, Loewe issued the ‘Giant Castle’ bag as part of the Howl’s Moving Castle collection.

Gucci ‘Mini Tiger Horsebit 1955’ Satchel

Gucci ‘Mini Tiger Horsebit 1955 satchel Credits: Tokyo Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gucci’s iconic horsebit was designed in 1953 and first appeared on a handbag in 1955. In 2022, the House issued a printed version to celebrate the ‘year of the tiger.’

Hermès Sunrise and Sunset Birkin Bags

Hermes Sunrise and Sunset Bags Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The first Birkin was designed in the mid-eighties inspired by the specifications suggested by actor and singer, Jane Birkin. Sisters Snehal and Jyoti Babani caused a commotion at the House’s FW24 ready-to-wear show dressed head to toe in Hermès and carrying the ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset Rainbow’ versions, issued in 2020.

Heart Evangelista Hand-Painted Birkin

Hermes hand painted Birkin bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Influencer and artist, Heart Evangelista (aka Love Marie Escudero) has become well-known for hand painting bags, including the Hermès Birkin which she carried attending the FW24 show.

Hermes Kelly Bag with key chains

Hermes Kelly Bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As seen during Paris Fashion Week, an attendee spruced up her Hermès Kelly bag by wrapping a bandana around the handle and embellishing the face with hanging keychains.

Fendi Roma Tic-Tac-Toe Set

Fendi Roma Tic-Tac-Toe Set Credits: Milan Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Not strictly a handbag, an attendee was seen carrying Fendi's oak wood Tic-Tac-Toe Set outside the House’s FW 24 ready-to-wear show!

Puppets and Puppets Carrot Leather Apothecary Bag

Puppets and Puppets Carrot Leather Apothecary Bag Credits: New York Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Puppets and Puppets designer Carly Mark is known for her whimsical handbag designs including those with ‘fried egg’ and ‘cookie’ embellishments. Her ‘Carrot Apothecary Bag’ in leather and resin, first launched in 2022 is in high demand on the resale sites.

