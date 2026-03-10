Streetstyle AW26: oversized belts, clutches and sculptural collars at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month reaches its finale in Paris, where Paris Fashion Week traditionally marks the end of an intensive series of shows. On the street, this feels like a final explosion of style, with visitors pulling out all the stops one last time.

While subtle styling details dominated in previous cities, Paris focuses more on accessories and proportions that immediately catch the eye. Oversized belts are draped around waists; clutches are carried under the arm as a statement; and collars rise high around the face. These are the most striking street style moments during Paris Fashion Week.

Immense belts

If one accessory defines the silhouette in Paris, it is the belt, preferably in an XL size. Wide, eye-catching versions are worn high on the waist over coats, dresses and even oversized tailoring. The effect is almost architectural. Volumes are suddenly brought together and shapes gain more definition. The buckle often plays the leading role, as if the belt is not just functional but also a decorative centrepiece.

Power clutches

In Paris, handbags are noticeably often clutched under the arm. The clutch gets a power upgrade in the city. Large, sturdy and often minimalist in design, it is not so much carried as it is clamped under the arm. From soft leather models to sleek, almost sculptural shapes, the clutch functions less as a bag and more as a styling object.

Floral prints

Amidst the winter palette of black, grey and deep browns, floral prints make an unexpected appearance. This time, they are not heavy or graphic, but soft and romantic. Delicate floral motifs, sometimes with an almost vintage feel, appear on dresses, blouses and coats, bringing a touch of lightness to the winter street scene.

High collars

There is a lot happening around the neckline. Collars are turned up high, buttoned up, or deliberately folded upwards, giving them an almost sculptural shape. On coats, blazers and knitwear, this detail creates a cocoon-like effect that feels both practical and stylish. Moreover, the collars frame the face in a way that makes every look slightly more dramatic.

Cape jackets

Movement plays a major role in Parisian street style, which is reflected in cape-like jackets. Some fall loosely over the shoulders, while others combine the structure of a leather jacket with the fluid shape of a cape. The result is a silhouette that moves elegantly as the wearer walks, subtle yet with a touch of theatrical flair. It is noticeable that some attendees opt for a cropped version. This retains the cape effect without the rest of the outfit disappearing underneath.

Shoes as a starting point

Then there are the shoes. A glance downwards reveals that footwear often forms the real centrepiece of the outfit. Pumps and boots appear with unexpected details, from playful shapes to finishes reminiscent of clothing details, such as collar-like edges or subtle references to a pair of jeans. In many looks, the shoes even seem to be the starting point of the styling, with the rest of the outfit built around them.

