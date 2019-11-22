Students network with major brands at the LCF Careers Fair

As part of London College of Fashion’s autumn Activity Week, LCF Careers recently ran multiple activities to help students build their employability and professional skills. Over the week, approximately 1,200 students participated in the events with 82 students attending the CV checks drop-in service. LCF’s Activity Week offers students the opportunity to participate in co-curricular workshops, explore their wellbeing and strengthen their transferable skill sets. The LCF Careers team provided a range of tailored events discussing professionalism, interview preparation, assessment centres and developing a portfolio.

The College hosted 25 brands and recruitment agencies covering all aspects of employment, from part-time work and placements to graduate schemes. Among the companies present were Kering and Alexander McQueen, Harrods, Farfetch, H&M and COS, Harvey Nichols, KWD Recruitment and Ted Baker.

LCF is proud to help students develop awareness and personal style in their work, providing them clarity about their career values and supporting their professional development. The fair gave students the opportunity to quiz companies about progression within the brand, with many offering advice about standing out from the crowd during the application stages.

Immersing yourself in a brand's culture was a recurring theme among the industry guests present on the day, with Julian Ramirez, Head of Recruitment for Reiss, said to LCF; "It’s about understanding the business, doing your research on the company and being comfortable with what you’re going to say. Be specific about what you want. It comes across in an interview and this clarity can really help."

Tara Manteghi, Recruitment Specialist for Kurt Geiger’s Head Office, was quick to mention to LCF the importance of internships and work experience as a means of professional development, "If students are working part-time in retail, it’s really good to get in touch with the company they’re working for and ask about work experience. They will all have a head office." As Kurt Geiger, like many others, are “a company who recognise hard work and like to promote from within” Manteghi stressed that creating developmental opportunities “like this could really help your future applications.”

Most companies understand that interviews are often nerve-racking and challenging to prepare for, but Zalando’s Team Lead for the Talent Acquisition Team, Meleda Atalay, reminded students that “It’s really important that candidates also interview us, we want to know if they are asking the right questions”. Meleda felt that identifying what you want, the companies you want to work for and the values you hold will help you “fit with the right brand”, and put importance on the “need to know what they want when communicating with brand representatives.”

Photos: courtesy of London College of Fashion, UAL