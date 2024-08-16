Students Swedish school of Textiles showcase designs on CPHFW catwalk

The graduating bachelor and master students of the Swedish School of Textiles which is part of the University of Borås have presented their designs as part of the most recent edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).

The runway show was entitled ‘Exit 2024’ and featured the final projects of this year’s bachelor students and graduating master students in fashion design.

The class of 2024 presented a show on the CPHFW runway that ‘represents a changeover. From the old to the new, from nostalgia to futurism,’ the show notes read.

The class of 2024 at the Swedish School of Textiles ‘is a generation coming to the fore [that] embodies a collective concern for broader societal and environmental issues, disrupting the reality of fashion with a longing for change.’

A design by Liesl De Ridder at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

A design by Sonja Sandin at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

The members of this year’s graduating bachelor class are: Yeruul Ariunsansar, Sylwia Macheta, Thuy Hong Bui, Abbas Mandegar, Hilma Wittmoss, Louise Arvidsson, Luiza Bachofer, My Willaume, Pia Erdt, Sofie Kruse Demitz-Helin, Sonja Sandin, Heaven Lindehag, Albin Söderberg and Ellen Kowka.

The young designers graduating from the master programme who presented their collections are: Alice Andrade, Adrianne Philip Möri, Alicja Kamaj, Arthur Barbosa Barros, Hugo Ehret, Liesl De Ridder, Emma van Gerven, Matilda Sundkler and Margot Malpote.

CPHFW: Bachelor and master students Swedish School of Textiles present final projects

In her final bachelor collection ‘Sculpted Space’, Yeruul Ariunsansar explored the intersection of fashion and art. The young designer wanted to create ‘wearable knitted space compositions’ and started off by experimenting with a variety of knitting techniques to eventually sculpt a three-dimensional form and silhouette.

A design by Yeruul Ariunsansarat the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

‘Morphing entries’, Alice Andrade’s collection, aims to question dress conventions using only post-consumer waste materials and unconventional pattern making methods. Through her garment designs, the master student proposes a number of ways of displaying and dissecting the female body.

Commenting on her collection in a statement, the creator said: “I strive to challenge how the body is perceived by concealing and revealing various body parts. In hopes of questioning the context and message we communicate through the clothes we wear.”

A design by Alice Andrade at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

Hugo Ehret's final master project, entitled 'Paperfolds' revisits accordion pleats in menswear. To create his designs, he knitted using paper yarn and created the pleats by hand.

A design by Hugo Ehret at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

'Loud or quiet, stretched or gathered, static or moving, the pleats have their own language, and the body awakes them,' the collection show notes read. 'They reveal and cover, they protect and expose. They are simple yet conflicted.'

View more of the student designs from the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show at Copenhagen fashion week below.

A design by Rose-Thuy Hong Bui at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

A design by Ellen Kowka at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane via CPHFW digital showroom.

A design by Pia Erdt at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

A design by Albin Soderberg at the Swedish School of Textiles graduation show. Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25. Credits: photo by James Cochrane, via CPHFW digital showroom.

Apart from bachelor and master degrees in fashion and textile design, the Swedish School of Textiles in Borås also offers a doctoral degree in fashion and textile design.