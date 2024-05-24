Studying fashion: An overview of upcoming open days in France and the UK

Whether you're a student, a textile enthusiast or simply curious to discover new talent, open days are an opportunity to find out more about the courses on offer, meet the teaching staff and talk to inspiring students and professionals. FashionUnited has put together a list of upcoming events at fashion schools in the UK and France.

Open days in France

Istituto Marangoni Paris - May 25

On May 25, starting at 2pm CEST, Istituto Marangoni will open its Paris premises to the public. The event will provide an opportunity to discover the various study programmes: Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, Fashion Design, Cosmetics and Perfumery, Masters and Intensive Training. The public will also have the chance to talk to students from the school and hear about their experiences.

Address: 48 Rue de Miromesnil - 75008 Paris

Ecamod Paris Ile-de-France - May 25

Also on May 25, (from 10am CEST to 4pm CEST), the Ecamod school will be holding a day-long presentation of its "Fashion Design, Made-to-Measure Couture and High-End Ready-to-Wear" course. Ecamod is part of the Albert de Mun school, a private technological and vocational high school.

Address: 81 ter rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud - 75011 Paris

Modart Paris - May 25 and June 15

Modart Paris, located in Paris' 15th quarter, opens its campus to the public on May 25 (from 2pm CEST to 5.30pm CEST), June 15 (from 2pm CEST to 5pm CEST) and July 3 (digital open house, from 5.30pm CEST to 6pm CEST). The programme will feature a talk by the school's director, a workshop and a presentation of the Fashion Management and Communication and Fashion Design/Modelling programmes.

Address: 35 Quai André Citroën - 75015 Paris

Atelier Chardon Savard - May 31

Don't miss the Atelier Chardon Savard on May 31 in Paris or June 5 in Nantes. Highlights visiting the institution include a meeting with guest speakers, discussions with students and an exhibition of student work displayed throughout the school.

Address: 20 rue de Bellevue - 75019 Paris and 31-33 rue Saint Léonard - 44000 Nantes

Mode Estah - June 1

Mode Estah, a Parisian fashion and design school, is organising a 'morning of discovery' on June 1 (from 10am CEST to 2pm CEST). On the programme: conference, tour of the premises and presentations of students' creative projects.

Address: 32 Rue de Paradis - 75010 Paris

LISAA Mode Paris - June 1

Located in the Latin Quarter, Lisaa Mode Paris opens its doors on June 1 (from 10.30am to 5.30pm). It's the perfect opportunity to attend lectures, choose a study course format (traditional or sandwich course), meet the students and teaching staff and discover the collections of the third-year bachelor students in Fashion Design 2024.

Address: 5 rue Laromiguière - 75005 Paris

EIDM - June 1 and July 6

The École Internationale de Mode is holding two open house afternoons on its Paris campus, one on Saturday 1 June and the other on Saturday 6 July. These events provide an opportunity to meet the teams, visit the premises, find out about the courses on offer (business, communication, marketing, art direction, styling, etc.), discover work-study opportunities and get to know the school's partners.

Address: 33 rue Daviel - 75013 Paris

Mod'Spe Paris - June 8

Mod'Spe Paris is holding an open day at its Paris campus on Saturday June 8 (from 2 to 6pm). The event offers an opportunity to talk to the school's students and discover their creative projects, as well as a conference on the Creative and Communication professions and a presentation of the courses at the Bac to Bac+5 level.

Address: 9 rue Bleue - 75009 Paris

UK open days

University of East London - June 12

The University of East London is celebrating university-wide open day for all campuses on June 12, from 3pm BST to 7 pm BST. Prospective fashion students and the wider public can meet students and educators as well as discover the fashion and design facilities and accommodation options available at the Docklands campus.

Address: University Way, London E16 2RD

JCA London Fashion Academy - June 15, June 24 and once every month

The JCA London Fashion Academy, founded by Jimmy Choo, holds in person open days at its premises in London’s Mayfair every month. The next opportunities to discover its facilities and programmes are planned for June 15 and June 24.

Address : 20 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JY, Verenigd Koninkrijk

Manchester Fashion Institute - June 19

The Manchester Metropolitan University which includes the Manchester Fashion Institute will open its doors to the public on June 19 for its undergraduate programmes. One can get to know the facilities, meet current students and discover accommodation possibilities.

Address: Cavendish St, Manchester M15 6BJ

Royal College of Art, London - June 26

The Royal College of Art (RCA) in London is holding an open day for its graduate programmes on June 26. From 3.30 pm BST to 6 pm BST, those interested will be able to discover the school’s premises and interact with the graduate diploma team.

Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2EU

London College of Fashion, UAL - June 29

On Saturday June 29, the London College of Fashion (LCF) at the University of the Arts London is opening its campus to the public. There will be an opportunity to sign up for a tour of the facilities (from 9.30 am BST to 12.30 pm BST) closer to the date. The event also provides the opportunity to meet current undergraduate students and learn about the available programmes from the college’s course team.

Address: 105 Carpenters Rd, London E20 2AR