Submissions open for Tom Ford plastic innovation prize

Creatives are now able to submit their designs for the Tom Ford plastic innovation prize worth 1 million dollars.

Tom Ford in partnership with 52HZ announced the competition in November 2020, to encourage artists to create a sustainable and biodegradable alternative to thin-film plastic.

Judging considerations for the prize include the designs’ environmental and social impacts of production, product performance, scalability, cost, and biological degradation.

In the fight against plastic pollution, Tom Ford created the first luxury timepiece made from 100 percent ocean plastic.

Submissions for the prize are open online until October 24, with the winner announced in 2023.