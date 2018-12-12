Superdry expands into kidswear

Struggling UK brand Superdry is set to enter the kidswear market from Autumn/Winter 2019, with a collection of clothing and accessories for six to 12-year-olds. The collection will include 200 different items for boys and girls, including T-shirts, jackets, sweats, polos, leggings and joggers.

“We believe there is a huge opportunity for us entering the kidswear market. We know out existing customers want to see us offering Superdry Kids and we believe this also offers a real opportunity to bring new consumers to our exciting brand”, said Paula Kerrigan, Superdry’s Director of Strategy, in a statement.

Superdry’s shares have lost over 60 percent of their value since January. Co-founder Julian Dunkerton, Superdry’s biggest shareholder with a 18 percent stake, has been consistently criticizing the new management in the media since leaving the company in March. The company operates in 55 countries.

Images: courtesy of Superdry